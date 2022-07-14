Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. A new crisis line seeks to help

Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889).

For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

Why does Wyoming have such a high suicide rate? Wyoming and other Mountain West states have been dubbed “the suicide belt.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Bill Hawley, a suicide prevention specialist for the Johnson County, Wyoming public health department, about the reasons why that is and how the new mental health crisis line 988 might help.

