Morning Headlines: Calls for justice and unity at Walker funeral... and more stories

Calls for justice and unity mix with memories at Walker funeral

Walker family attorney says United Nations may investigate

Man arrested for rape of Ohio girl who went to Indiana for an abortion

Rock Hall curator charged after trying to sell Eagles’ handwritten lyrics

Cleveland police officer sues partner for shooting her during domestic violence call

White Sox beat Guardians, 2-1

Weather: Turning sunny, warm

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Akron Civic Theatre to commemorate the life of police shooting victim Jayland Walker. Family and friends remembered him as shy, kind and thoughtful. Memories of the young Black man were mixed with calls for justice and police reform.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The attorney for Walker's family says a new group at the United Nations plans to investigate the shooting. The lawyer, Bobby DiCello said he was unsure what that investigation would entail but said it would likely start after the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed its own look into the shooting. The U.N. International Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equity in Law was formed after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Man arrested for rape of Ohio girl who went to Indiana for an abortion

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- A Columbus man has been charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl who later traveled to Indiana to seek an abortion because of Ohio's new restrictions on the procedure. Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County Court yesterday for rape. Attorney General Dave Yost and Congressman Jim Jordan had originally cast doubt on the case, with Jordan tweeting that it was a lie. Yost said in a statement his heart "aches" for the girl and that he's "grateful" for the diligent work of Columbus Police.

Rock Hall curator charged after trying to sell Eagles’ handwritten lyrics

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's lead curator is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to sell dozens of pages of handwritten lyrics of Eagles frontman Don Henley. Craig Inciardi has been suspended from his role following Tuesday's indictment in New York. The Rock Hall said yesterday there's no indication the handwritten lyrics were part of its archives.

Cleveland police officer sues partner for shooting her during domestic violence call

(WOIO-TV) -- A Cleveland police officer is suing the city and her former partner, who shot her two years ago as they responded to a domestic violence call. Officer Jennifer Kilnapp’s injuries were initially thought to have been caused by the suspect, who they believed was armed. The investigation later showed Kilnapp was shot by her partner, Officer Bailey Gannon. The federal lawsuit alleges Gannon ignored basic gun-safety rules and acted recklessly. Kilnapp also claims Gannon's conduct reflects the Cleveland Police Division’s "ongoing culture of excessive force" and "longstanding" failures in training. The city does not comment on lawsuits.

White Sox beat Guardians, 2-1, Civale exits early with sore wrist

(AP) -- The Chicago White Sox edged the Cleveland Guardians, 2-1, earning a split of their four-game series at Progressive Field. Guardians starter Aaron Civale left the game in the first inning with a sore wrist. The team is still waiting for the results of an MRI.

Weather: Turning sunny, warm

(National Weather Service) -- Damp and cool this morning, with patchy fog in some areas. Turning mostly sunny. High 84. Tonight, a mostly clear sky. Low 57.

