It's Emmy season: Abbott Elementary shines while HBO and HBO Max dominate nominations

Published July 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

It’s Emmy season and this year brings a slew of shows under consideration for the coveted award. Among them, newcomer “Abbot Elementary” shines, while HBO and HBO Max dominate this year’s nominations.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes a look at Tuesday’s Emmy nominations with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

