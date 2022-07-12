Morning Headlines: “Unity gathering” for Jayland Walker planned tonight; funeral tomorrow...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 12th:



“Unity gathering” for Jayland Walker tonight; funeral tomorrow

Akron NAACP: Walker family asking for no demonstrations for 48 hours

Walker’s family accuses Akron officials of vilifying Jayland

Justice Department aiding Akron in Walker-related communications

Demonstrators protest virtual Akron City Council meeting

Bill to confer “personhood” from conception introduced in Ohio

Bibb thanks state lawmakers for money for West Side Market

Rookie Jones hits 4 RBIs as Guardians beat White Sox, 8-4

Weather: some morning showers, then sunny, warm

“Unity gathering” for Jayland Walker tonight; funeral tomorrow

(Akron Beacon Journal) - Jayland Walker's family is hosting what they're calling a "unity gathering" this evening at an Akron church in advance of his funeral on Wednesday. Walker was shot multiple times and killed two weeks ago by Akron Police following an attempted traffic stop. The family announced Walker's funeral will be open to the public. It's being held at the Akron Civic Theater. The viewing begins at 10 a.m. The funeral starts at 1 p.m.

Akron NAACP: Walker family asking for no demonstrations for 48 hours

(WOIO-TV) - The head of Akron NAACP says Walker's family has asked demonstrators to observe a period of mourning for Jayland and hold off on protests for 48 hours until after his funeral. Judi Hill said the family's wishes will be respected.

Walker’s family accuses Akron officials of vilifying Jayland

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Jayland Walker's family and their lawyer accuse the city of Akron of blaming Walker for his death. At a press conference, they said city officials set the tone by focusing on the ski mask Walker was wearing when the police chief presented body cam video of the shooting. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said it wasn’t the city’s intent to blame Walker. He apologized to the family, "if they’re feeling we’re trying to blame them."

Justice Department aiding Akron in Walker-related communications

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- Mayor Horrigan said a team from the U.S. Department of Justice is in Akron and is working with his administration to help foster communication on issues related to Walker's death. The mayor made his comments during the first of what will be daily briefings on Zoom about the city's investigation into the shooting and safety measures taken in response to protests. One of those measures is a nightly curfew. The mayor said the time has been adjusted to start an hour later at 11 p.m. and end an hour earlier at 5 a.m. He says the change is due to protestors being peaceful in recent days.

Demonstrators protest virtual Akron City Council meeting

(WOIO-TV) – An estimated 100 people demonstrated and held a “town hall” outside Akron City Hall last night while Akron City Council held its scheduled meeting online. Protestors watched the meeting, projecting the online image onto a large screen. Some signed up to speak during the public comment period to demand justice for Jayland and police reforms.

Bill to confer “personhood” from conception introduced in Ohio

(Statehouse News Bureau) - There's now an effort underway in the Ohio legislature to grant personhood to a fertilized embryo and ban abortion from the moment of conception. House Bill 704 could also ban certain contraceptive devices, like IUDs, that work by preventing a fertilized egg from implanting into the lining of the uterus. The bill joins several others under consideration, including a "trigger ban" on all abortions except for the life of the mother, and one allowing private citizens to sue anyone they think is helping someone get an abortion.

Bibb thanks state lawmakers for money for West Side Market

(Ideastream Public Media) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb showed off the West Side Market to visiting mayors and state politicians. He praised Ohio's legislature for supporting efforts to improve and preserve what he called "an amazing asset." The state has committed a half million dollars for future market modernization.

Rookie Jones hits 4 RBIs as Guardians beat White Sox, 8-4

(AP) - Guardians rookie Nolan Jones drove in four runs in his debut at Progressive Field, leading Cleveland to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The 24-year-old outfielder hit a two-run single in the first inning off Lance Lynn. He followed that up with a two-run double in the fifth.

Weather: some morning showers, then sunny, warm

(National Weather Service) - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then, mostly sunny. High 84. Tonight, a mostly clear sky. Low 63.

