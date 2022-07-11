Morning Headlines: Jayland Walker’s family condemn Akron Police tactics...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 11th:



Jayland Walker’s family condemn “violent” Akron Police tactics

Akron protests continue despite city’s call to “pause” them

Akron mayor, chief, begin daily online “safety” briefings

Royals beat Guardians, 5-1, win weekend series

Clase, Giménez, join Ramírez in MLB All-Star Game

Weather: Sunny, hot, air quality advisory in effect

(WKYC-TV) - The family of Jayland Walker, the Black man shot and killed by eight Akron Police officers two weeks ago, plan on holding a news conference this afternoon as demonstrations continue against Walker's death. They released a statement through their attorney calling for police to end what they say are "aggressive, violent" tactics against protestors.

(Ideastream Public Media) – Demonstrations against Jayland Walker’s death continued over the weekend, despite calls to “pause” them by Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Stephen Mylett. The mayor and chief made their request after a four-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man, both of Akron, died in a shooting Friday. Police say people were having a party in a parking lot nearby when one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd. Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that solves the deadly shooting.

Akron mayor, chief, begin daily online “safety” briefings

(Ideastream Public Media) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are holding daily briefings, beginning this morning, on the city's response to what has now been two weeks of demonstrations. The city plans to launch an “incident website” that will provide safety updates. An overnight curfew on parts of Downtown Akron remains in effect.

Royals beat Guardians, 5-1, win weekend series

(AP) - The Kansas City Royals checked the Guardians' roll, beating them 5-1 at Kauffman Stadium. Sunday's loss came a day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in an overwhelming 13-1 victory over the Royals. That was the only win for the Guardians over the course of their seven-game road trip. They begin a week-long homestand with the first game tonight of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Clase, Giménez, join Ramírez in MLB All-Star Game

(MLB.com) - The Guardians will be represented in the upcoming All-Star Game by slugger José Ramírez, closer Emmanuel Clase and second baseman Andrés Giménez. It's Clase's and Giménez' first appearance in the Midsummer Classic. It's Ramírez' fourth time as an All-Star. The game is on July 19th.

Weather: Sunny, hot, air quality advisory in effect

(National Weather Service) - Sunny today. High 90. An air quality advisory is in effect for ground level ozone until midnight for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Those sensitive to air pollution are advised to limit their time outdoors. Tonight, turning cloudy, with showers and a thunderstorm likely overnight. Low 64.

