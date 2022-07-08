An OB/GYN explains uncertainties and difficulties for patient care after Roe v. Wade reversal

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left many doctors who care for patients’ reproductive health in a challenging position. Abortion laws can now be decided by each state and there are different rules and regulations about when or whether the procedure is acceptable or legal. Some physicians and organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, are also raising concerns about the potential risks the Supreme Court’s ruling could create for reproductive health care more broadly.

Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB/GYN and abortion provider in Indianapolis, shares her recent experiences with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.