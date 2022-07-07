Morning Headlines: Justice Department is “closely monitoring” Jayland Walker shooting... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 7th:



Biden: Justice Department “closely monitoring” Jayland Walker shooting

(Columbus Dispatch) - President Joe Biden acknowledged the deadly police-involved death in Akron of Jayland Walker. Speaking in Cleveland, Biden said the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the FBI and local federal prosecutors are "closely monitoring and reviewing" what happened. He says if the evidence suggests the eight officers who fired multiple times on Walker violated federal criminal statutes, the DOJ will "take appropriate action.

Ohio AG promises “objective, professional, independent” probe into Walker’s death

(WKYC-TV) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is promising an "objective, professional, independent" investigation into Jayland Walker's death. He posted a seven-minute message to Ohioans on his YouTube channel. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which comes under his office, is leading the probe.

DeWine seeks police reform after Walker’s death

(Akron Beacon Journal) - Gov. Mike DeWine also made mention of Walker's death. He called it a "great, great, great tragedy." He urged state lawmakers to pass his proposal to improve police training and accountability. It's been stalled in the legislature since it was introduced two years ago.

Small borough in Pennsylvania hires former Cleveland officer who shot, killed Tamir Rice

(WJW-TV) - The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice almost eight years ago has a new job. Timonthy Loehmann has been hired to be the one and only police officer for the 700 residents of Tioga Borough in central Pennsylvania near the New York state line.

Ohio launches new system to upload warrant info

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are urging local law enforcement agencies to use a new system that is designed to make it easier for them to share information about arrest warrants and orders of protection. The $4.7 million eWarrants system is free. Only two of Ohio's 88 counties currently use it.

Intel pays $111m for site for new chip factories near Columbus

(Columbus Dispatch) - Intel bought 750 acres of land it will need for its new factories near Columbus. It purchased the land for $111 million. The state is paying the tab. Money for the purchase came from JobsOhio, the state's economic development agency.

Baker Mayfield traded to the Panthers

(Sports Illustrated) -- Former Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded. Mayfield is going to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick. The trade comes four months after the Browns’ blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans for a five-year, $230 million contract. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam thanked Mayfield “for everything he did for this organization.” Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance since 2002 in the 2020 season before suffering a shoulder injury the following year.

Tigers sweep Guardians, win finale 8-2

(AP) - The Detroit Tigers swept the Cleveland Guardians, winning their series finale 8-2 in Detroit. Miguel Cabrera had three RBIs. He's now tied with Rafael Palmeiro at 17th on baseball's all-time list, with 1,835 runs batted in.

Weather: Sunny, slight chance of rain Friday

(National Weather Service) - Mostly sunny, high 79 in Cleveland, 85 in Akron. Tonight, partly cloudy, low 63. A 40 percent chance of rain Friday afternoon.

