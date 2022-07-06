© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public transit ridership is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels — and the industry is hurting

Published July 6, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
A rider waits to board an incoming MAX train in Portland, Ore. (Don Ryan/AP)
A rider waits to board an incoming MAX train in Portland, Ore. (Don Ryan/AP)

Transit systems lost a lot of riders and revenue when the pandemic began. And for a variety of reasons, the ridership hasn’t returned. As they spend what remains of billions in federal relief money, some agencies are facing a difficult future.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories