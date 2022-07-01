Morning Headlines: Family of Jayland Walker demands accountability... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 1st:



Monkeypox infection confirmed in Cleveland

Family of Jayland Walker demands accountability following fatal shooting by Akron police

(Ideastream Public Media) — The family of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Akron police following a car and foot chase early Monday, is calling for accountability for the officers involved. Police say that at some point during the car chase Walker shot at them. He was killed outside his vehicle following a foot chase in which police allege Walker made a threatening action. Multiple news outlets have reported Walker was shot close to 60 times based on the medical examiner's preliminary summary. The family's attorney says they expect to see the body cam video in the next 24 hours.

Akron's Rib, White, & Blue cancelled, streets closed due to expected protests over Walker shooting

(Ideastream Public Media) — Akron is shutting down streets downtown and cancelling events through the holiday weekend as protests continue over the death of Jayland Walker. The city has closed South High Street and some surrounding streets in the downtown area in the wake of ongoing protests in the area. It's advised that more closures are possible.

Monkeypox infection confirmed in Cleveland, city health officials say

(Ideastream Public Media) — One person in Cleveland has been infected with monkeypox, the Cleveland Department of Health confirmed on Thursday. The health department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the infection. Health officials are reaching out to anyone who may have been exposed, according to a city health department media release.

Understanding the legal argument behind Ohio abortion clinics' suit to halt Ohio's six-week abortion ban

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio's abortion clinics, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have sued to block Ohio's ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The ban went into effect last Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion. But this lawsuit argues that Ohio's constitution still preserves that right.

Deshaun Watson hearing concludes, after three days

(NBC Sports) — The Deshaun Watson hearing is over. Three days of testimony and argument have concluded. Per a source with knowledge of the proceedings, the NFL interviewed 12 women who are making allegations against the Browns quarterback. Five cases became the focal point of the league’s presentation. The NFL’s case included no evidence that Watson engaged in violence, made threats, applied coercion, or used force. The league said an indefinite suspension is unprecedented and any punishment imposed against Watson would not be proportional to that imposed on owners for violations of their personal conduct policy. Judge Sue Robinson will not make a decision until the week of July 11.

Giménez﻿ hits walk-off HR as 'clutch gene' shines

(MLB.com) — For a moment, there was reason to be concerned that the Guardians would slip five or six games back in the American League Central this week. But late-game heroics from Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez on consecutive days made sure that wasn’t the case. Giménez scored a walk-off two-run homer solidifying the Guardian's 5-3 win over the Twins at Progressive Field.

Weather: Air quality alert with the potential for severe storms

(National Weather Service) — An Air Quality Advisory for Ground Level Ozone has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties. The advisory is in effect through midnight Friday. Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening. Some may be severe. Primary threats will be gusty winds and small hail.

