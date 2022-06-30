Morning Headlines: Akron police fired more than 90 shots at suspect following chase... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 30th:



Akron police fired 90-plus shots during confrontation with fleeing motorist

(WKYC-TV) -- Autopsy records show an Akron man who was shot and killed by police after a traffic stop was shot dozens of times. Eight police officers fired more than 90 shots at Jayland Walker. WKYC reviewed the autopsy records and noted Walker was struck more than 60 times. He was not armed at the time he was shot. A gun was recovered inside his car.

Ohio abortion clinics sue to stop six-week abortion ban

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Ohio's abortion clinics are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to block the state's ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. They argue that the Ohio Constitution has broad protections for civil liberties, including access to abortion. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the lawsuit was filed in the wrong court. He says the constitution does not mention abortion.

CMSD’s board votes to change names of 3 elementary schools

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Three Cleveland elementary schools are dropping their namesakes because they were slaveholders or held racist beliefs about white superiority. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted to change the names of three schools, including Patrick Henry Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy. They are being renamed for former U.S. House Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, teacher Mary Church Terrell and CMSD educator Natividad Pagan.

Disciplinary hearing continues for Browns QB Watson

(AP) -- The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day, Both sides held firm, with the NFL insisting on a lengthy suspension for Watson. His legal team says there's no basis for such a punishment. The hearing is scheduled to continue today. Watson has settled 20 of the 24 civil sexual misconduct suits filed against him.

Naylor hits 2-run HR, powers Guardians’ 7-6 victory over Twins

(MLB.com) -- Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the tenth inning to lift the Guardians over the Twins, 7-6, at Progressive Field. The Guardians rallied from a 6-3 deficit at the start of the extra inning to win the game. An exuberant Naylor headbutted Guardians manager Terry Francona in celebration. Francona appeared to have expected the head butt; the skipper was wearing a batting helmet.

OBJ's Northeast Ohio mansion under contract

(TMZ Sports) -- Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has found a buyer for his mansion in Columbia Station. The 13,800-square-foot, four bedroom, seven bathroom property is under contract on Zillow. OBJ, who went to the Los Angeles Rams this past season, listed the home for $3.3 million in late April.

Weather: sunny and hot

(National Weather Service) - Sunny, hot. high 92. An air quality advisory for most of Northeast Ohio through midnight. Tonight, mostly clear. Low 68.

