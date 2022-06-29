The 1A Record Club: 'ELVIS' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the movie “ELVIS” tells the life story of Elvis Presley, one of the most famous musicians of the 20th century. Born into poverty in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley rose to stardom as a teenager in the 1950s. His style and sound were modeled largely after the Black musicians he listened to as a kid and adult.

Presley is known as ‘the King of Rock and Roll,’ but his legacy is complicated. He earned fame and fortune by copying Black musicians who couldn’t reach the same level of success because of the color of their skin.

Along with the new film comes a new soundtrack featuring a bevy of top recording artists. The album from RCA Records, the same label that ushered Elvis to fame, includes music performed by the movie’s actors, including Austin Butler and Yola. It also includes covers of songs Elvis sang, like Kacey Musgraves’ rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Jazmine Sullivan’s cover of the gospel song “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.”

Diplo, Eminem, Denzel Curry, and Doja Cat also stepped up to create new music for the soundtrack. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” samples the classic song “Hound Dog.”

The 1A Record Club listens to the “ELVIS” soundtrack and discusses the rocker’s legacy.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5