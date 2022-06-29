© 2022 WKSU
Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade affects men, too

Published June 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT

There’s a growing body of evidence on how access to abortion affects pregnant people, but the effects on their male partners have received less attention. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, experts say it’s time to look at abortion access from all sides.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks is joined by NPR’s Juliana Kim who has been reporting on this issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

