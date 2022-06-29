Rep. Adam Schiff weighs in on insight into Trump's actions and emotions on Jan. 6 revealed Tuesday

Rep. Adam Schiff — Democrat of California and a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the stunning testimony and revelations made Tuesday by Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

