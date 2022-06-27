Morning Headlines: Thousands protest at Ohio Statehouse for reproductive rights... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 27th:



Thousands protest at Ohio Statehouse for reproductive rights

Abortion-rights advocates hold rallies in Cleveland, Akron, Columbus after Roe v. Wade overturned

Ohio's six-week abortion ban will immediately affect services, advocates say

Fall of Roe v. Wade puts Ohio abortion fight on new ground

Red Sox beat Guardians 8-3 for sweep, winning streak at 7

Weather: Sunny, mostly clear skies

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Demonstrations took place across Ohio following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to rescind a constitutional right to an abortion. Organizers of a rally at the Statehouse in Columbus say thousands participated. Scores of protestors also demonstrated outside the home of Attorney General Dave Yost. He sought, and got, the lifting of a federal injunction against Ohio's 2019 law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

(WKYC) — In Cleveland, three days of marches and demonstrations in Downtown Cleveland prompted Mayor Justin Bibb to issue a statement urging people to "continue to protest peacefully." In Akron, Democratic councilwoman Nancy Holland says council will likely take up a resolution formally denouncing the Dobbs decision, which erased 49 years of legal precedent on abortion.

(Ideastream Public Media) — Meanwhile, Ohio's abortion clinics canceled scores of appointments over the weekend due to the state's newly-implemented Heartbeat Law. “Providers across the state had to scramble to cancel patient appointments. They turned away patients and forced them to go out of state for the abortion care they needed,” said Pro Choice Ohio’s Gabriel Mann. The law went into effect late Friday, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

(Ideastream Public Media) — Anti-abortion advocates say they will step up their efforts to get a complete ban on abortion. There are bills in the House and Senate that would criminalize all abortion with the exception of those done to save the life of the mother. The Republican-dominated legislature is expected to pass a ban when lawmakers return in the fall after summer recess and the August 2nd primary.

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians were swept by the Boston Red Sox, losing their series finale, 8-3. Boston's Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs. The Red Sox have won seven consecutive games. The Guardians enter a home series against their divisional rivals, the Minnesota Twins, on a four-game losing streak.

(National Weather Service) — Sunny. High 73. Tonight, a mostly clear sky. Low 52. Tomorrow, Tuesday, sunny. High 79.

