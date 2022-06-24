© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning Headlines: Family sues Bowling Green State University over hazing death... and more stories

WKSU | By Amy Eddings,
Jay Shah
Published June 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
cory_and_shari_foltz_speak_about_hazing_with_colleges_july_26___2021__credit_ingles_.jpg
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The family of Stone Foltz is suing Bowling Green State University for his hazing death from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity.

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 24th:

  • Family sues Bowling Green State University over hazing death
  • Lawsuit filed by Cleveland man shot with bean bag round during May 2020 protest
  • Intel delays ceremonial groundbreaking for multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility near Columbus
  • Lake Co. Sheriff pens emotional post amid low recruitment number
  • Cavs select Agbaji at 14, add another Mobley in NBA draft
  • Gordon’s homer helps Twins slow Guardians in 1-0 win
  • Weather: Sunny and hot, highs in 80s and 90s

Family sues Bowling Green State University over hazing death
(AP) -- The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity has sued Bowling Green State University. The complaint filed Thursday in the Ohio Court of Claims by Stone Foltz's family alleges the school knew about but didn’t stop hazing in Greek life there and should be held responsible. The university called his death a tragedy but said the suit is meritless.

Lawsuit filed by Cleveland man shot with bean bag round during May 2020 protest
(Ideastream) -- A Cleveland man injured in the riot in Downtown Cleveland two years ago has filed a lawsuit against Cuyahoga County and a sheriff’s deputy. Conor O’Boyle alleges he was shot in the back of the head with a bean bag round while assisting protestors who had been tear gassed. He is seeking $75,000 in damages.

Intel delays ceremonial groundbreaking for multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility near Columbus
(Cleveland.com) -- Intel is delaying the ceremonial groundbreaking on its massive semiconductor factory near Columbus, citing a lack of certainty over federal subsidies. Members of Congress are still negotiating a large legislative package that includes the $52 billion CHIPS Act, which would provide money to companies to make computer chips in the U.S. Republicans are balking at the overall price tag of the bill, which stands at more than $300 billion.

Lake Co. Sheriff pens emotional post amid low recruitment number
(News5) -- Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno made an emotional plea on Facebook for members of the public to stop painting all police with a broad brush when they hear stories of police brutality. Leonbruno said negative attitudes toward law enforcement are making it difficult for his department to recruit. He said staffing issues are the worst he's seen in his 33 years in law enforcement.

Cavs select Agbaji at 14, add another Mobley in NBA draft
(AP) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers added some NCAA championship star power to their roster, selecting Kansas forward Ochai Agbaji with the No. 14 overall pick in the NBA draft. Agbaji led Kansas to the NCAA title last season and was named the tournament's most outstanding player. The 22-year-old averaged 18.8 points and made 41% of his three-pointers last season.

Gordon’s homer helps Twins slow Guardians in 1-0 win
(AP) -- The Minnesota Twins dodged a sweep by cooling off the Cleveland Guardians, 1-0, at Target field. The Guardians lost for just the fifth time in 22 games. They lead the Twins in the American League Central division by percentage points. The teams play again in a four-game series next week at Progressive Field.

Weather: Sunny and hot, highs in 80s and 90s
(National Weather Service) -- Sunny, high 86. Tomorrow, Saturday....sunny and hot. High 91. Sunday, showers and thunderstorms likely by noon. High 90.

Tags

Morning HeadlinesStone FoltzBowling Green State UniversityCuyahoga County SheriffCleveland protestsLake County SheriffCleveland CavsNBA draftCleveland Guardians
Amy Eddings
Amy Eddings is Host/Producer of NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Amy Eddings
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah