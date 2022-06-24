Morning Headlines: Family sues Bowling Green State University over hazing death... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 24th:



Family sues Bowling Green State University over hazing death

Lawsuit filed by Cleveland man shot with bean bag round during May 2020 protest

Intel delays ceremonial groundbreaking for multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility near Columbus

Lake Co. Sheriff pens emotional post amid low recruitment number

Cavs select Agbaji at 14, add another Mobley in NBA draft

Gordon’s homer helps Twins slow Guardians in 1-0 win

Weather: Sunny and hot, highs in 80s and 90s

(AP) -- The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity has sued Bowling Green State University. The complaint filed Thursday in the Ohio Court of Claims by Stone Foltz's family alleges the school knew about but didn’t stop hazing in Greek life there and should be held responsible. The university called his death a tragedy but said the suit is meritless.

(Ideastream) -- A Cleveland man injured in the riot in Downtown Cleveland two years ago has filed a lawsuit against Cuyahoga County and a sheriff’s deputy. Conor O’Boyle alleges he was shot in the back of the head with a bean bag round while assisting protestors who had been tear gassed. He is seeking $75,000 in damages.

(Cleveland.com) -- Intel is delaying the ceremonial groundbreaking on its massive semiconductor factory near Columbus, citing a lack of certainty over federal subsidies. Members of Congress are still negotiating a large legislative package that includes the $52 billion CHIPS Act, which would provide money to companies to make computer chips in the U.S. Republicans are balking at the overall price tag of the bill, which stands at more than $300 billion.

(News5) -- Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno made an emotional plea on Facebook for members of the public to stop painting all police with a broad brush when they hear stories of police brutality. Leonbruno said negative attitudes toward law enforcement are making it difficult for his department to recruit. He said staffing issues are the worst he's seen in his 33 years in law enforcement.

(AP) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers added some NCAA championship star power to their roster, selecting Kansas forward Ochai Agbaji with the No. 14 overall pick in the NBA draft. Agbaji led Kansas to the NCAA title last season and was named the tournament's most outstanding player. The 22-year-old averaged 18.8 points and made 41% of his three-pointers last season.

(AP) -- The Minnesota Twins dodged a sweep by cooling off the Cleveland Guardians, 1-0, at Target field. The Guardians lost for just the fifth time in 22 games. They lead the Twins in the American League Central division by percentage points. The teams play again in a four-game series next week at Progressive Field.

(National Weather Service) -- Sunny, high 86. Tomorrow, Saturday....sunny and hot. High 91. Sunday, showers and thunderstorms likely by noon. High 90.

