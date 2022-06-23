Morning Headlines: Gov. DeWine opposes President Biden’s gas tax holiday... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 23rd:



Ohio Gov. DeWine opposes President Biden’s gas tax holiday

Ohio cities face ‘snowballing effect’ of lost revenue due to remote work

Tressel to step down as YSU president in February

Akron marathon founders Steve and Jeannine Marks named 2022 Polsky award recipients

Ohio State University gets trademark for the word “The”

Guardians score four runs in 9 th inning, rally past Twins 11-10

inning, rally past Twins 11-10 Weather: sunny, seasonable today, warming up again Friday

Ohio Gov. DeWine opposes President Biden’s gas tax holiday

(WKYC-TV) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has come out against President Joe Biden's suggestion that states suspend their gas taxes to help reduce high prices at the pump. DeWine's spokesman said in a statement that the Biden Administration's energy polices are to blame for high gas prices. He said the governor is investigating other options to help Ohioans deal with the high cost of gas.

Ohio cities face ‘snowballing effect’ of lost revenue due to remote work

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- The Ohio Municipal League says cities across the state are facing a "snowballing effect" of lost revenue due to the work from home trend that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. The league said vacant office buildings not only signal the erosion of a city’s tax base, they can attract trespassing and other illegal activities. The League’s executive director, Kent Scarrett, said these “new nuisance abatement issues” pose a challenge for police and fire departments that are facing funding challenges due to the loss of city tax revenue.

Tressel to step down as YSU president in February

(The Vindicator) -- Jim Tressel announced he will be stepping down as president of Youngstown State University, as of Feb. 1, 2023. The 69-year-old Tressel has been in the position since 2014. His relationship with the school goes back to 1986, when he became head coach of YSU's football team. During his 15 seasons as coach, Tressel led the Penguins to four national championships.

Akron marathon founders Steve and Jeannine Marks named 2022 Polsky award recipients

(Cleveland.com) -- Akron Marathon funders Steve and Jeannine Marks are this year's recipient of the Bert A. Polsky Humanitarian Award. The Akron Community Foundation's award is for an individual or couple who has shown "selfless dedication to humanitarian causes in Akron." The award presentation in October will be the first in-person ceremony since 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State University gets trademark for the word “The”

(Columbus Dispatch) -- Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The" when used with the school's name. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university's request Tuesday, ending a three-year effort that included an agreement with the fashion brand Marc Jacobs, which was also seeking a copyright on "The."

Guardians score 4 in 9th inning, rally past Twins 11-10

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Minnesota Twins, in an 11-10 slugfest at Target Field. The Guardians have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota as No. 1 in the American League Central division.

Weather: sunny, seasonable today, warming up again Friday

(National Weather Service) -- Sunny. High 80. Tonight, mostly clear. Low 56. Friday, sunny and warmer. High 86.

