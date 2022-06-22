Morning Headlines: Former Newburgh Heights Mayor sentenced to jail time...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 22nd:



Former Newburgh Heights Mayor sentenced to jail time for campaign finance violations

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for campaign finance violations. Prosecutors had recommended that Elkins receive five years' probation and no jail time. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg said she was "surprised" by that suggestion, adding that prosecutors did not recognize “the seriousness of the violation of a public official violating the public trust.” Elkins pleaded guilty in April to charges stemming from his use of more than $130,000 in campaign funds for private expenses, like meals and haircuts.

Browns QB Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct civil suits

(AP) - Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of the 24 civil suits against him for sexual misconduct. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing or assaulting them during appointments when he played for the Houston Texans. However, he still faces discipline from the NFL. A spokesman for the league said the settlements have "no impact" on the process.

Second officer accuses former Sheffield Lake police chief of harassment

(WJW-TV) - A second police officer in Sheffield Lake has come forward accusing the former police chief of harassment and discrimination. Officer A.J. Torres says former Chief Anthony Campo photoshopped Torres' face onto an image of a Mexican hot sauce bottle, then posting the image to a department bulletin board. Torres has filed a civil rights charge of discrimination against the city. The allegations come less than a year after a video went viral of Campo placing a racially insensitive sign on the jacket of Officer Keith Pool, the only Black officer on the force. Campo retired last June after 32 years in the department and eight years as chief.

Five key business groups endorse Republicans over Democrats for Ohio Supreme Court

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Ohio’s five largest business organizations are endorsing the Republican nominees in all three Ohio Supreme Court races this fall. The organizations said these judicial positions will be critical in deciding the role the court plays in state policy. The Republican justices who are on the ballot this fall – Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer and Sharon Kennedy - have all voted to uphold redistricting maps approved by Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The November election marks the first time that judicial nominees will have their political party affiliation alongside their names on the ballot.

Summit County leader proposes $70 million county-wide fiber broadband network for local governments

(Ideastream Public Media) – Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro announced a plan to increase high-speed internet access for 31 city, township and village governments. The Summit Connects project would consist of a 125-mile fiber optic network costing $70 million. Shapiro said homes, schools and businesses would eventually be added to the network. She urged county council to approve the expenditure.

Tuscarawas County man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle

(WEWS-TV) - A Tuscarawas County man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property. Federal prosecutors say 79-year old David Huff of Dover violated the Bald Eagle Protection Act of 1940 when he shot the eagle with a rifle last October. Huff has agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and will pay additional $10,000 fine. He has also agreed to a five-year hunting ban.

Guardians beat Twins 6-5 in 11 innings, take slim AL Central lead

(AP) - The Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-5, in extra innings at Target Field. Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Guardians the lead and the win. The victory moved the Guardians a few percentage points ahead of the Twins for first place in the American League Central.

Weather: Sunny, slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms

(National Weather Service) -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Sunny. High 89. Tonight, mostly clear. Low 62.

