Morning Headlines: Cleveland officer under review for anti-Semitic posts... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 21st:



Cleveland officer under review for anti-Semitic posts

Cleveland Browns’ owners respond to report they’re eyeing a new stadium

Activist David Brock beats Rep. Kent Smith to become Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair

Body pulled from Lake Erie on Sunday near Edgewater Beach

Portion of Akron road named for longtime NAACP civil rights leader Ophelia Averitt

Guardians begin 3-game series tonight against Twins

Weather: Highs in the 90s today, air quality alert

Cleveland officer under review for anti-Semitic posts

(Cleveland.com) -- Cleveland police have launched an internal review of an officer for expressing anti-Semitic views on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The review of Officer Ismail Quran began after Canary Mission, an organization that works to expose anti-Semitic views, published dozens of screenshots from the officer’s social media accounts. Officer Quran was hired in 2018 and was named Officer of the Year in 2019. A spokesman for the police union called Quran an asset to Cleveland. The union spokesman said some of Quran’s tweets were more than ten years old.

Cleveland Browns’ owners respond to report they’re eyeing a new stadium

(WJW-TV) - The Cleveland Browns say recent reports that they're eyeing a new stadium are not accurate. A representative for Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam says that, contrary to those reports, a recent feasibility study "does not contemplate a new stadium or showcase new stadium sites." Peter John-Baptiste of Haslam Sports Group said the team was instead looking into renovating FirstEnergy Stadium. The statement follows a report last Friday that the Browns are looking into a new stadium, possibly at a new location, at a potential cost of more than $1 billion.

Activist David Brock beats Rep. Kent Smith to become Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Grassroots Democratic activist David Brock staged a come-from-behind victory over a sitting state representative to become chairman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. David Brock came in second to Democratic State. Rep. Kent Smith of Euclid in the first round of voting. Brock later secured a majority of the vote in the second round after three other candidates dropped out of the race and endorsed him. The 47-year-old nonprofit workers from Cleveland's West Park neighborhood ran on a platform on strengthening the party's voter contact and its turnout operation.

Body pulled from Lake Erie on Sunday near Edgewater Beach

(Cleveland.com) - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Erie on Sunday. Firefighters found the body about ten feet from the shoreline just east of Edgewater Beach. A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said there were no active search and rescue calls at the time the body was found.

Portion of Akron road named for longtime NAACP civil rights leader Ophelia Averitt

(Akron Beacon Journal) - A section of Frederick Boulevard in Akron is now named for longtime local civil rights leader Ophelia Averitt. Mayor Dan Horrigan, at the ceremony Saturday, called the honor “long overdue.” Averitt led Akron's NAACP chapter for 21 years before retiring in 2015. She is the only Ohio member of the organization's National Board of Directors.

Guardians begin 3-game series tonight against Twins

(MLB.com) - The Cleveland Guardians finish their nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. The Guardians have won six series in a row. First pitch at Target Field, 7:40 p.m.

Weather: Highs in the 90s today, air quality alert

(National Weather Service) -- Sunny and hot. High 95. An air quality alert for ground level ozone is in effect until midnight. Those with respiratory illnesses or sensitivities are advised to limit their time outdoors. Tonight, a mostly clear sky. Low 72.

