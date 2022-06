With inflation at its highest rate in over 40 years, the Federal Reserve has been using its interest-rate lever to try and calm things down, but will it work? Last week, it approved an interest rate hike of 0.75% — the biggest increase since 1994. Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, weighs in.

