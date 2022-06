Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Jane Clayson talks with Politico’s Eugene Daniels and CBS’s Enrique Acevedo to discuss takeaways from the Jan. 6 hearing this week and political blowback following the largest interest rate increase in decades.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.