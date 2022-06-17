Morning Headlines: Ohio Senate president wants changes to transgender athlete ban bill... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 17th:



11 public practices in Browns' training camp schedule

Weather: Cool, dry air this Juneteenth holiday weekend

Ohio Senate president wants genital exam requirement removed from transgender athlete ban bill

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R – Lima) said a controversial House bill banning transgender athletes from high school and college sports will move forward in his chamber, but he plans to strip out a measure requiring genital exams of athletes suspected of being transgender. Huffman made his remarks during a City Club of Cleveland forum Wednesday. He called the exams “not necessary.”

Ohio ready to vaccinate children under 5 against COVID-19

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Ohio Department of Health says the state is well-positioned to offer the state's youngest children COVID-19 vaccinations, once they're authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Officials say they've been working to supply pediatricians with doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said first shots could be administered as early as next week. Kids ages 6 months to 4 years will need two doses of the Moderna vaccine and three doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Bowling Green fraternity brothers sentenced in hazing death

(New York Times) -- Three men convicted in the hazing death of Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz have been sentenced to up to 28 days in jail. Two others were sentenced to probation. Foltz died last year after drinking a liter of whisky at an off-campus fraternity initiation. Foltz' parents said in a statement that there would be no closure for their family until hazing was permanently eradicated on college campuses.

Lake search suspended for second day for missing man

(WOIO-TV) -- The search continues for a man who went underwater in Lake Erie while swimming off the shores of Vermillion. Paul Spurlock has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Divers called off their search Thursday afternoon because of low visibility in the water.

Ramírez, Guardians, win 4th in a row, beat Rockies 4-2

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians matched a season high with their fourth win in a row, beating the sloppy Colorado Rockies, 4-2. José Ramírez doubled for his eighth straight game with an extra-base hit. Triston McKenzie gave up one run in six innings. The Rockies committed two errors that led to a pair of unearned runs. They have made at least one error in their last 13 home games and led the majors with 54 errors.

11 public practices in Browns’ training camp schedule

(WKYC-TV) -- The Cleveland Browns will open their training camp on July 27. Eleven of the team's 17 full-squad practices will be open to the public. All public practices are free, but fans must register for tickets in advance. Season ticket holders get first dibs on reservations. The general public gets their turn starting next Thursday.

Cincinnati loses out in bid to host 2026 World Cup games

(WVXU) -- Cincinnati will not be a host city for the 2026 World Cup. It did not make the cut. Soccer's premier event will be hosted jointly by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The U.S. cities selected to host games include Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami.

Weather: Cool, dry air this Juneteenth holiday weekend

(National Weather Service) -- Mostly sunny. High 82. Tonight, partly cloudy. Low 54. Cooler, drier air moving into Northeast Ohio for the Juneteenth holiday weekend. Saturday, mostly sunny. High 67. Sunday, Juneteenth, mostly sunny. High 73.

