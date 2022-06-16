5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest, ‘The Fantasticks,’ Canal Fulton concer

From the celebration of Juneteenth in Cleveland to a summer concert in Canal Fulton, Northeast Ohio has a variety of arts and culture events this week. Here are five suggestions.

Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest

The Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest celebrates the anniversary of ending of slavery on Mall C in Downtown Cleveland. The fest is full of community programs, performances, interactive art demonstrations and more, Saturday, June 18, 12 – 10 p.m.

13th Annual Juneteenth African Dance & Drum Festival

The celebration of Juneteenth through dance and music is June 18 - 19, at the Pivot Center of Art, Dance and Expression in Cleveland. The 13th Annual Juneteenth African Dance and Drum Festival will have African dance, guest artists and free dance classes.

Juneteenth Jubilee

Kent State University is celebrating Juneteenth Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Manchester Field. The Juneteenth Jubilee is appreciating the history of Black Americans through a free event of live performances, music, vendors and more.

‘The Fantasticks’

A new musical production is coming to Near West Theatre in Cleveland June 17-26. "The Fantasticks" is a story of a boy, a girl, two parents and a wall. Build your identity, passion and purpose through a musical performance.

Canal Fulton Summer Concert Series

Canal Fulton presents the Summer Concert Series, kicking off Friday, June 17, from 6 – 10 p.m. The first free concert night is full of music, food and beverages, featuring Eagles tribute band “Out of Eden.” Grab a lawn chair and head to St. Helena Heritage Park.

