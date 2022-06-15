Trump-endorsed candidates win in South Carolina and Nevada primaries

South Carolina’s primary results show several candidates who backed former President Donald Trump and the false premise of election fraud are winning. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Gavin Jackson, host of This Week in South Carolina on SCETV.

And, Trump-endorsed candidates won the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in the Nevada Republican primaries. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with KUNR reporter Bert Johnson about the results.

