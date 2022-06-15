Texas school shooting, calls for gun control could put guns at center of Ohio governor’s race

The murders of 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas elementary school has reinvigorated calls for lawmakers to do something. The Texas shooting was the deadliest school shooting in a decade and the third mass shooting in less than two weeks.

Lawmakers were quick to offer condolences to the Texas families in statements and on social media. But Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan went further. He condemned the shootings and called for action from legislators on stricter gun control measures.

Next month, Ohio will loosen its gun laws when a law goes into effect that removes the requirement to have training, permits, or a background check to carry a concealed handgun . Supporters call it a constitutional carry measure. It will allow those 21 and older to carry a concealed firearm.

For a fifth time the Ohio Supreme Court has struck down proposed state legislative district maps.

The court in a 4-3 decision said the map—which were a resubmission of maps already ruled unconstitutional—gave Republicans an unfair advantage.

The court set a June 3 deadline for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to submit a new set of maps that meet voter reforms. In addition, the court declined to order members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission be held in contempt.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance want remote workers to leave their houses and come back to their offices. The city is planning a summer full of programming featuring live music, food, and happy hours to entice people to come back to the city. The city also wants employers to encourage workers to come back to the office.

Many workers sent home during the COVID-19 pandemic have expressed a preference for remote work and a resistance to returning to the office.

A Cleveland City councilman wants FirstEnergy to remove its name from the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Akron-based company has been embroiled in the corruption scandal tied to the passage of House Bill 6, also labeled a nuclear bailout bill by opponents.

FirstEnergy signed a deferred prosecution agreement as part of the investigation and agreed to pay $230 million over charges the company paid bribes to former state leaders to pass the bill.

Guests:

Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

Ken Schneck, Editor, The Buckeye Flame

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV