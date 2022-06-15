Morning Headlines: Excessive heat today, triggering heat advisory... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 15:



Excessive heat forecast today in Northeast Ohio

Cleveland, Akron, Canton, open cooling centers

Thousands still without power as temperatures soar

Ohio State Board of Education defeats effort to install permanent superintendent

DeWine says state could use cash to pay for $3.5 billion capital budget

Browns QB Watson addresses mounting lawsuits

Ramírez knocks in winning run, Guardians beat Rockies, 4-3, in 10 innings

Excessive heat today forecast in Northeast Ohio triggers heat advisory

(National Weather Service) -- That dangerous heat wave washing over much of the Midwest and South will have Northeast Ohio in its grip today, and tomorrow. Temperatures today are expected to hit highs in the mid-90s, and reach 90 on Thursday. Heat index values of 96 to 107 are likely. There's a heat advisory in effect from 10 this morning until 9 tonight. and an air quality advisory in effect until midnight.

Cleveland, Akron, Canton open cooling centers

(WKYC-TV) -- Community cooling centers will open across Northeast Ohio today, to provide relief for those who do not have air conditioning. Cleveland is opening eight locations. They’ll be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Akron will keep four community centers open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Canton is opening a cooling center at the Garaux Shelter from 8 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city will provide free bus rides to the shelter.

Thousands still without power as temperatures soar

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Thousands of customers are still without power following Tuesday morning's strong storms. FirstEnergy reported more than 12,000 customers in Richland County and 5,000 customers in Ashland County are without electricity as of 7:45 a.m. Cooling centers are opening in both counties to help those who lack air conditioning.

Ohio State Board of Education defeats effort to install permanent superintendent

(Cleveland.com) -- The Ohio State Board of Education turned down an attempt to install a permanent superintendent, following former chief Steve Dackin's abrupt resignation earlier this month after 11 days on the job. In a 10-7 vote, the board rejected a resolution seeking to appoint Larry Hook to the post. Hook was one of three finalists in the previous superintendent search. Dackin resigned June 3 over ethics questions.

DeWine says state could use cash to pay for $3.5 billion capital budget

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a $3.5 billion capital budget that he said would not require a lot of borrowing. DeWine said the state normally issues bonds to cover many of the infrastructure improvements included in the spending plan, but this time, his administration plans to pay for part, or even all, of those improvements with money from the state’s cash reserves. He said paying cash for a portion of the $2.8 billion of the budget that can be bonded could save taxpayers up to $1.6 billion in interest in coming years.

Browns QB Watson addresses mounting lawsuits

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he's determined to keep fighting to clear his name and insists he never committed sexual misconduct. The former Houston Texan quarterback spoke publicly for the first time since his introductory news conference with the Cleveland Browns in March, when he was facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He now faces 24 suits, and two other women are threatening to sue.

Ramírez knocks in winning run, Guardians beat Rockies, 4-3, in 10 innings

(AP) -- José Ramírez doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning, pushing the Cleveland Guardians past the Colorado Rockies, 4-3. Ramírez also had a two-run single and Josh Naylor doubled twice and had an RBI hit for Cleveland.

