British authorities persist in Rwanda deportation plan despite controversy

More flights are to be arranged to deport asylum seekers in the UK to Rwanda, says the British government. The first plane was stopped from leaving on Tuesday due to several legal challenges.

Reporter Willem Marx discusses the UK’s agreement with Rwanda to deport certain people who arrive on its shores and the problems the plan has faced from the outset.

