Morning Headlines: Power outages throughout Northeast Ohio... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 14th:



Power outages throughout Northeast Ohio following heavy rain, high winds

Bibb, Horrigan, other Ohio mayors demand federal and state action on gun safety

Bond set for $1 million each for suspects in beating death of Akron teen

Probable case of monkeypox identified in Ohio

COVID-19 picture improves across Northeast Ohio

Report: two more women to file lawsuits against Browns QB Watson

Weather: Early thunderstorms, sunshine later

(WKYC-TV) – There are scattered outages across Northeast Ohio this morning due to last night's strong storms. FirstEnergy reports about 1,100 customers in Cuyahoga County are without electricity as of 7 a.m. There are more outages in the region’s western-most counties. Ashland County has 10,400 and Richland County has more than 19,000 as of 7 a.m. Numerous roads are blocked by downed tree limbs and other debris. In Holmes County, authorities have activated a Level 3 storm travel advisory, which closes all roads to travel except by emergency vehicles.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan are joining other big-city Ohio mayors and demanding what they’re calling “common sense” state and federal gun reforms. In a virtual news conference, Bibb and Horrigan were joined by the mayors of Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo – all Democrats. They criticized Ohio’s Republican Governor, Mike DeWine, and the GOP-controlled Ohio General Assembly for consistently passing legislation that loosens gun restrictions. Their news conference came on the same day DeWine signed into law a bill that greatly reduces the hours of training required for teachers to carry guns in schools.

(WKYC-TV) - The three men charged in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in Akron are each being held on a $1 million bond. Deshawn Stafford Jr., his brother Tyler Stafford, and their cousin Donovan Jones pleaded not guilty in court in Akron on Monday to charges of felonious assault and murder. Prosecutors say they beat Liming to death after Liming and several friends fired a toy pellet gun at them as they played basketball outside the I Promise School in Akron.

(Cleveland.com) -- Monkeypox appears to have reached Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health’s director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said a man within the state has a probable case of the disease. He said the patient is in isolation and is following medical guidance. Vanderhoff said the monkeypox virus is not nearly as contagious as the coronavirus. He said monkeypox is unlikely to reach pandemic levels.

(Ideastream Public Media) – The rate of transmission of COVID-19 is now falling in several Northeast Ohio counties, after several weeks of high community spread. Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties have dropped from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rating of high risk for transmission to medium. Summit, Medina and Lorain counties' community risk level is now at low, as COVID 19 cases, and hospital admissions decrease.

(KPRC-TV) - Two more women are preparing to file sexual misconduct civil lawsuits against the Browns’ new quarterback, former Texans QB Deshaun Watson, sources tell KPRC-TV in Houston, Texas. Watson is currently facing lawsuits from 24 women who claim he had inappropriate contact with them during massage therapy sessions.

(National Weather Service) -- Showers and thunderstorms early this morning. Heavy rain has led to local flooding in some areas, especially Stark and Wayne counties to the south. The rain ends by 9 a.m. Clouds give way to sun. High 87. The storms usher in two days of temperatures above 90 degrees.

