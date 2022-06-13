Morning Headlines: Portman backs bipartisan gun safety proposal... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 13th:



Portman among 10 Republican senators backing bipartisan gun safety proposal

(Cleveland.com) -- Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman is among a bipartisan group of 20 senators who say they've reached a deal on gun and school safety measures. Portman and nine other Republicans are supporting the proposal. Ten Republicans are needed under current Senate rules for legislation to reach the Senate floor for a vote. The proposal includes enhanced background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21. It also increases penalties for gun trafficking and straw purchases. It does not include some key provisions backed by Democrats, including a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks.

DeWine signs bill reducing training for armed teachers

(The Columbus Dispatch) -- Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law Monday a bill that lowers the number of hours of training required for teachers who want to bear firearms in the classroom. The Republican governor’s bill signing ceremony comes on the same day that a permitless carry law goes into effect in Ohio, allowing legal gun buyers to carry a concealed gun without a permit or training.

Suspects in Ethan Liming beating death to appear in court

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Three suspects are expected to be arraigned today on charges stemming from the beating death of 17 year old Ethan Liming of Akron. U.S. Marshals arrested brothers Deshawn Stafford Jr. and Tyler Stafford and their cousin, Donovan Jones early Saturday. They face charges that includes murder and felonious assault. Akron police say Liming died in a fight that started after Liming's group of friends fired a toy pellet gun at the suspects as they played basketball outside the I Promise School in Akron.

Three dead in house explosion in Cleveland suburb

(WKYC-TV) -- Fire officials confirm two men and a woman died following a house explosion in Garfield Heights Saturday night. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the three victims. Most of the house was destroyed in the blast. No word yet from the Ohio Fire Marshal on what caused the explosion.

Ramírez continues tear with 3 RBIs, Guardians beat A’s 6-3

(AP) – José Ramírez knocked in three RBIs to continue his torrid production and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Oakland Athletics, 6-3, at Progressive Field on Sunday. Ramírez has driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games. He leads the majors with 59 RBIs.

Weather: Mostly sunny, heavy rain possible late tonight

(National Weather Service) – Mostly sunny, high 86 degrees in Akron, 82 degrees in Cleveland. Tonight, cloudy, with thunderstorms overnight. Some could produce heavy rain. Three-quarters to an inch of precipitation possible. Low 67.

