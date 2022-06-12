Sunday Puzzle: Spooky anagrams

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a classic horror film or thriller. I'll give you anagrams of the titles. You name the films.

Ex. WAS --> Saw

1. DUAL CAR

2. LONE WHALE

3. MR. CASE

4. RACIER

5. SALINE

6. GETS POLITER

7. TOE TUG (2 words)

Last week's challenge: What is the name of what country contains a deodorant and an air freshener in consecutive letters.

Challenge answer: Bangladesh (Ban + Glade)

Winner: Kathleen Martin from Richmond, Va.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. Take the last name of a famous 20th-century American. The 5th, 6th, 7th, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd letters, in that order, name a European capital. Who is the person, and what capital is it?

