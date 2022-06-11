© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three suspects arrested in beating death of Akron teen near LeBron James' I Promise School

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
presser1.jpg
Anna Huntsman
/
Ideastream Public Media
On Wednesday, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett (second from left) showed a water gun similar to the one that appears to have provoked an altercation at the I Promise School June 2. From left: Mayor Dan Horrigan, Mylett, detective Capt. Chris Brewer, Chief City Prosecutor Craig Morgan.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested three people for the murder of 17-year-old Ethan Liming near the I Promise School’s basketball courts on West Market Street in Akron on June 2.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21 were arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating Liming to death in an incident that began with the shooting of a water gun, according to Akron police.

Earlier this week, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three friends reportedly drove into the parking lot, where the suspects were playing basketball, and began shooting at the suspects with a 'Splat R Ball' toy gun. It held water-filled gel beads, and Mylett declined to say whether the suspects were hit or whether they may have thought the gun was shooting bullets or BBs.

Akron Police say the suspects on the court then allegedly confronted the individuals in the car and a fight broke out. It was unclear during Wednesday’s press conference where the other passengers in the car went, but Mylett said Liming was alone when beaten to death. He was slated to begin his senior year at Firestone Community Learning Center this fall.

Tags

Akron Police Chief Stephen MylettAkron PoliceI promise schoolLeBron JamesLeBron James Family FoundationAkron News
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. While a Kent State student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content