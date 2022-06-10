Morning Headlines: Cleveland police ask for Ohio AG’s help on officer-involved shootings... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 10th:



Cleveland police ask for Ohio AG’s help with fatal shootings involving officers from two other departments

Jordan issues defiant letter hours before Jan. 6 hearings

Parma Schools approve tear-down of Parma Senior H.S.

Great Lakes ice-free since late May

Columbus Zoo gets accreditation after losing it last year

Francona’s ejection sparks Guardians rally, victory, over A’s

Weather: sunny and pleasant, seasonable summery weekend

Cleveland police ask for Ohio AG’s help with fatal shootings involving officers from two other departments

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Ohio Attorney General's Office is going to review two recent shootings in Cleveland, one involving Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officers and the other involving police from Maple Heights. Cleveland police released body cam footage from both incidents. Cleveland police are leading the investigation, even though none of their officers were involved. They say the investigations will take time.

Jordan issues defiant letter hours before Jan. 6 hearings

(Cleveland.com) – U.S.Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH 4) is defying the Jan. 6th Committee's demand that he comply with its subpoena by June 11. In a letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson before last night's hearing, Jordan said the subpoena lacks a "legitimate legislative purpose." He also accused Thompson, a Democrat, of trying to harass and embarrass him. The committee has released documents showing Jordan communicated with Trump Administration officials numerous times to discuss was to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Parma Schools approve tear-down of Parma Senior H.S.

(WJW-TV) -- Parma City School District has approved a consolidation plan that centers on the demolition of Parma Senior High School. Two elementary schools will be closed. Officials say the measures will help the district prevent a projected $24 million deficit four years from now.

Great Lakes ice-free since late May

(NPR News) -- Lake Erie and the rest of the Great Lakes are ice-free. Data from a federal ice tracking system shows the last bits of winter snow and ice melted in late May. Scientists took samples of ice, snow and lake water in February as part of a larger effort to study the effects of climate change. They'll use the samples to create the first systemic baseline of winter conditions on the Great Lakes.

Columbus Zoo gets accreditation after losing it last year

(The Ohio Newsroom) -- The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has earned accreditation from the Zoological Association of America, after the zoo lost its accreditation from a different organization last year. That group, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, pulled its accreditation of the Columbus Zoo following several scandals involving zoo officials' misuse of zoo property.

Francona’s ejection sparks Guardians rally, victory, over A’s

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians rallied for an 8-4 victory over the Oakland A's. The Guardians were down 4-2 in the sixth inning when manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing with the umpires. That sparked a six-run rally that gave the Guardians the lead and the win. The A's have lost nine straight. José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered for Cleveland.

Weather: sunny and pleasant, seasonable summery weekend

(National Weather Service) -- Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76. Tonight, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Low 60. For the weekend, mostly sunny Saturday with a slight chance of scattered showers. High 77. Sunday, a 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. High 76.

