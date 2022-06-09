Morning Headlines: Akron Police say a toy gun started the fight which killed a teen... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 9th:



Police: Fight that killed 17-year-old in Akron started after teen's group fired a toy gun at suspects

Federal judge cuts five years from Jimmy Dimora's prison sentence

Ohio casinos, racinos, continue a revenue winning streak

EPA: Seven Stark County properties with private wells linked to municipal water supply as tests for contaminant continue

Baker Mayfield excused from Browns mandatory minicamp next week

Houston Texans to be added as defendants in civil suit against Browns QB DeShaun Watson

Ramírez ties for MLB lead with 54 th RBI, Guardians beat Rangers, 4-0

Weather: Sunny skies on the way

(Ideastream Public Media) - Akron police say the fight that led to the beating death of 17 year old Ethan Liming began when Liming's group fired a toy gun at four people playing basketball outside the I Promise School in Akron last week. Chief Stephen Mylett says the suspects confronted Liming and assaulted him and two of the three friends who were with him. Liming died of blunt force trauma to his head. Mylett said Liming did not deserve to die. The suspects in Liming’s death have not been identified.

Federal judge cuts 5 years from Jimmy Dimora's prison sentence

(Ideastream Public Media) - Disgraced former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora will serve a shorter sentence for corruption. A federal judge reduced his sentence from 28 years to 23, moving the 66-year-old’s release date to 2031. The sentence reduction came after the judge overturned two of Dimora's convictions because of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court case that changed what constitutes an act of bribery.

Ohio casinos, racinos, continue a revenue winning streak

(Cleveland.com) -- Ohio's racinos and casinos brought in less money in May than they did during that month one year ago, but they're still on track to break last year's revenue record of $2.3 billion. The state's casino and lottery commissions reported this week that casinos and racinos have raked in $984 million so far this year, ahead of the $954 million reported by this time in 2021.

EPA: Seven Stark County properties with private wells linked to municipal water supply as tests for contaminant continue

(CantonRep.com) -- In Stark County, seven properties in Lake Township have been connected to a municipal water supply after investigators found "unacceptably high" levels of dioxane in their wells. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been testing private wells around the former Industrial Excess Landfill. As of late May, 50 private wells have been tested, according to an EPA spokeswoman. She said preliminary data show most of them do not have detectable levels of the chemical. Dioxane is a solvent stabilizer. The EPA considers it an "emerging contaminant" because it was not detectable in groundwater until recently. There are no federal cleanup standards for it.

Baker Mayfield excused from Browns mandatory minicamp next week

(NFL.com) -- The Browns are excusing former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield from next week's mandatory minicamp. He remains on the roster while the Browns try to trade him. He's been estranged from the team since the Browns publicly pursued their new quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Houston Texans to be added as defendants in civil suit against Browns QB DeShaun Watson

(CBSSports.com) -- The attorney representing 24 massage therapists in their sexual misconduct lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he's going to add Watson's former team, the Houston Texans, to the civil suit. Tony Buzbee's announcement came after the New York Times reported the Texans provided Watson with nondisclosure agreements to give to the therapists, and set aside a hotel room for him to use for massages.

Ramírez ties for MLB lead with 54th RBI, Guardians beat Rangers, 4-0

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians blanked the Texas Rangers, 4-0, in a game that was interrupted by a long rain delay. José Ramírez hit a run-scoring double to tie for the major league lead in RBIs. He and the Mets' Pete Alonso both have 54 RBIs.

Weather: Sunny skies on the way

(National Weather Service) -- Early morning showers give way to mostly cloudy skies. Fewer clouds, more sunshine, by the afternoon. High 72. Tonight, mostly clear. Low 54.