Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga County commissioner Dimora gets new sentence ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 8:



Former Cuyahoga County commissioner Dimora gets new sentence

(WJW-TV) — Former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora gets resentenced today, more than 10 years after Dimora was convicted on corruption-related charges. Earlier this year, a judge vacated two of the 33 charges that Dimora was convicted of in 2012. Dimora, 66, is currently serving a 28-year sentence at a federal prison medical center in Massachusetts. His attorneys say he should be released from prison, in part because he is in poor health.

Cleveland Mayor Bibb, police chief, outline efforts to reduce gun violence

(Ideastream Public Media) — Against the backdrop of near-daily shootings in Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb and Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond outlined what they're doing to address gun violence. Bibb said the city will use a recent $1.7 million grant from the state to target gang violence and solve gun crimes. He also wants officers to engage more with the public. He urged Congress to pass gun restrictions, calling their inaction “madness.” So far this year, 495 people have been shot in Cleveland. Drummond choked back tears as he spoke of a recent shooting victim, a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed accidentally by his aunt on Monday.

Cleveland schools refuses to arm teachers, despite reduced training requirements

(Cleveland.com) — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District plans to continue its ban against arming teachers and staff, even though state lawmakers recently passed legislation that drastically cuts the number of training hours necessary to carry a firearm on school grounds. A district spokesman says CEO Eric Gordon plans to bring a resolution before the school board next week affirming CMSD's ban against teachers bringing guns to school.

Former Black Shield Association leader sues Cleveland, police, over his firing

(Ideastream Public Media) — The former head of Cleveland's Black Shield Police Association is suing the city, members of the police force and the public safety director over his firing last December. Vincent Montague claims he was the target of a biased internal affairs investigation because of his race and his advocacy for reforms. Montague was fired for lying about his ongoing contact with a bar owner during a bribery investigation.

NY Times: Browns QB Watson met at least 66 women for massages

(New York Times) — An investigation by the New York Times found Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 different women seeking massages over a 17-month period, far more than the 40 he has claimed in depositions. Some of them were not licensed to perform massages. The Houston Texans provided Watson with nondisclosure agreements to take to his appointments. Watson faces civil lawsuits from 24 women claiming sexual misconduct.

Semien homers twice; Rangers win nightcap to split doubleheader with Guardians

(AP) — Marcus Semien homered twice and tied a Texas franchise record for hits in a doubleheader as the Rangers hit four homers in a 6-3 win over Cleveland Guardians to earn a split. Cleveland won the opener 6-3 to briefly reach .500 for the first time since May 14. Semien homered in that game, too. He has six homers in his last 11 games after going 43 without one.

Weather: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon, rainy evening

(National Weather Service) — Areas of fog early. Then, mostly sunny. Turning cloudy by late afternoon. High 78. Tonight, showers begin around 9 p.m. and through the night. Low 56.