Morning Headlines: Cleveland Council asks FirstEnergy to remove name from stadium... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 7th:



Cleveland Council passes resolution asking FirstEnergy to remove name from Browns’ stadium

Willowick police arrest 10 juveniles after fights disrupt church fair

Critics of incentives for Intel factory say they lack safeguards for Ohioans

Gasoline now topping $5 a gallon at some Northeast Ohio stations

Browns QB Watson accused of sexual misconduct by 24 th woman

woman Guardians postponed for a seventh time this season at Progressive Field

Weather: Rain, a possible thunderstorm

(WEWS-TV) -- Cleveland City Council passed a resolution urging scandal-scarred FirstEnergy to remove its name from the Cleveland Browns' stadium. The vote was 16-1. Council members cited FirstEnergy’s role in a $60 million bribery scheme under investigation by the federal government. FirstEnergy appeared unmoved by the non-binding resolution. In a statement, the Akron-based utility said it's disappointed that the resolution overlooked the community benefits created by its partnership with the Browns. FirstEnergy bought the naming rights to the stadium for a reported $107 million

Willowick police arrest 10 juveniles after fights disrupt church fair

(WJW-TV) -- Willowick police say they've arrested ten juveniles after fights erupted Sunday at a church fair and spread to businesses and homes nearby. Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner said officers used a PepperBall gun to disperse the crowds. He said every officer on duty was deployed to the festival to help out. Police officers from Eastlake, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills, Wickliffe and Kirtland responded too. The four-day festival at St. Mary Magdalene shut down early because of the fights. It was the thirtieth anniversary of the event.

(WOSU) -- A progressive think tank is questioning Ohio's $2 billion incentive package for Intel and its new computer chip factory near Columbus. Policy Matters Ohio researcher Zach Schiller said the package should include assurances that Ohioans will get 80% of the 3,000 jobs that Intel is promising to create. House Democratic Rep. Michael Skindell of Lakewood proposed an amendment to the capital budget last week, stipulating that hiring goal, but it was not considered.

Gasoline now topping $5 a gallon at some Northeast Ohio stations

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- Gasoline prices in Northeast Ohio have hit a new high, at more than $5 a gallon at some stations. AAA Ohio reported the average price of gas in Northeast Ohio was $4.81, 38 cents higher than it was a week ago. The average price a year ago was $2.91.

Browns QB Watson accused of sexual misconduct by 24th woman

(AP) -- A 24th massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The woman accuses Watson of assaulting and harassing her during a session in August 2020. The claims are similar to those of the other plaintiffs. Watson has denied the allegations.

Guardians postponed for a seventh time this season at Progressive Field

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians’ game against the visiting Texas Rangers Monday night was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a traditional doubleheader today, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. It was the seventh time bad weather led to a postponed game at Progressive Field. The Guardians have played just 19 home games, the fewest for any team in the majors.

Weather: Rain, a possible thunderstorm

(National Weather Service) – A rainy morning, with scattered showers through the afternoon. The rain clears by 9 p.m. High 74 in Akron, 72 in Cleveland. Tonight, partly cloudy. Low 55.

