Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County jail seeing rising COVID-19 cases... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 6th:



Cuyahoga County jail experiencing rising COVID-19 cases as inmate population nears capacity

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The Cuyahoga County jail is seeing a rising number of inmates and COVID-19 cases. The jail reported 22 cases two weeks ago, and 17 cases last week. 250 inmates are in quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. Meanwhile, the population of the jail is around 1,700 inmates, just 50 people shy of capacity. It’s the highest number of inmates since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It’s unclear how jail officials are isolating COVID-positive inmates from others.

Woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting of mom in front of her children

(Cleveland.com) -- U.S. Marshals say they've arrested a woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another woman in Cleveland last fall. Cierra Mack, 30, was taken into custody Friday morning at an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Mack is facing aggravated murder charges in the death of Chiffion Jefferson, 28. Police say Mack shot Jefferson in front of her three young children last September. Jefferson died of her wounds at a local hospital.

FBI searches for two suspects who robbed two banks in under an hour

(Cleveland.com) -- The FBI in Cleveland is asking for the public's help in identifying two people seen on surveillance video robbing two Northeast Ohio banks in the span of less than an hour. The FBI said the robberies happened Saturday morning at a Citizens Bank branch in Broadview Heights and a Key Bank in Highland Heights. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force.

Deadly fire Sunday morning in Akron

(WOIO-TV) -- The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. A woman was found dead at the scene. One person was treated at the scene for injuries but refused transport to a local hospital, according to the fire department. Six residents were displaced because of damage from the Sunday morning fire. The Red Cross is assisting them with housing.

Horschel’s big eagle solidified a big win at Nicklaus’ Memorial

(AP) -- Billy Horschel won the Memorial at Muirfield Village. He shot a 72 and won by four shots over Aaron Wise. Horschel's performance on Sunday at the tournament golf legend Jack Nicklaus created included an eagle putt from just inside 55 feet on the 15th hole.

Giménez’s 3-run HR lifts Guardians past Orioles 3-2

(AP) -- Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Orioles 3-2 to win their first series at Camden Yards since 2018. The Guardians took two of three from the Orioles to move within a win of .500 for the first time since mid-May.

Mike Fratello chosen as Chuck Daly achievement award winner

(AP) -- Former Cavs coach Mike Fratello is this year's recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. The National Basketball Coaches Association has been giving out the award since 2009.; Fratello also coached in Atlanta and Memphis. He is an Emmy Award-winning NBA broadcaster.

Weather: Sunny today, rain tonight and tomorrow

(National Weather Service) - Mostly sunny, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High 84 in Akron, 87 in Cleveland. Tonight, showers. Low 64. Tomorrow, scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm throughout the day. High 76.

