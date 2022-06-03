Morning Headlines: Cleveland’s new opt-in recycling program starts June 13...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 3rd:



Cleveland’s new opt-in recycling program to start June 13

Parma police arrested teen for high school threat

DeWine confirms he’ll sign bill reducing training for armed school staff

Ford to create 1,800 union jobs at Avon Lake plant

Ashtabula County COVID-19 risk level falls

Forbes: LeBron James is a billionaire

Guardians, Orioles in weekend series at Camden Yards

Weather: Sunny today, a cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Cleveland’s new opt-in recycling program to start June 13

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Recycling gets underway again in Cleveland on June 13, after a two-year suspension of the program because of high costs and contamination rates. The program is optional. City officials hope the sign-up process will give them opportunities to teach participants what should and should not go into the recycling bin. About 32,000 households have signed up and others wishing to enroll have until July 31.

Parma police arrested teen for high school threat

(WJW-TV) -- Parma police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly making a shooting threat against Parma Senior High School in an Instagram message to a student. Police said the suspect does not attend the school. The boy is facing charges of inducing panic. Classes were cancelled Thursday, but the school reopened for afternoon activities. Today is the last day of classes.

DeWine confirms he’ll sign bill reducing training for armed school staff

(Statehouse News Bureau) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed he plans to sign a bill that greatly reduces the amount of training for armed teachers and staff in Ohio's schools. The Republican governor spoke with reporters at an event in Lorain County to announce car maker Ford’s plan to build an all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Avon Lake. House Bill 99 passed the Republican-dominated Ohio General Assembly, mostly along a party-line vote. It drops the amount of training hours from more than 700 to 24. DeWine said the state will help provide additional training, if a school district decides it wants that for its faculty and staff.

Ford to create 1,800 union jobs at Avon Lake plant

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Ford will added 6,200 union jobs in Ohio, Missouri and Michigan, including 1,800 at its assembly plant in Lorain County, as the automaker prepares to ramp up production of electric vehicles. The auto maker said it will spend $1.5 billion to expand its Avon Lake factory so it can build an unidentified new EV. The plant currently builds other commercial vehicles. Ford said its goal is to produce 2 million EVs a year by 2026.

Ashtabula County COVID-19 risk level falls

(WKYC-TV) -- Ashtabula County's level of COVID-19 risk has dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists it at "medium," after two weeks in the "high" category. That means masks are no longer recommended while inside indoor public places in Ashtabula County. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties remain in the "high" zone.

Forbes: LeBron James is a billionaire

(Forbes) – NBA great and Akron native LeBron James has broken a new record: he's a billionaire. James, an 18-time all-star and a four-time NBA champion, added to his net worth with $121.2 million in earnings last year. The Los Angeles Lakers and former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is the first active player to reach that level of wealth. Michael Jordan, the only other basketball billionaire, didn't hit that ten-figure milestone until 2014, more than a decade after he retired.

Guardians, Orioles in weekend series at Camden Yards

(MLB.com) -- The Cleveland Guardians begin a weekend series in Baltimore against the Orioles. The Guardians are currently in second place in the American League (AL) Central standings, while the Orioles are in last place in the AL East. Cleveland ace and righty Shane Bieber gets the ball against Baltimore left-hander Bruce Zimmerman. First pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is 7:05 p.m.

Weather: Sunny today, a cool and comfortable weekend ahead

(National Weather Service) – Sunny today. High 77 in Cleveland, 76 in Akron. Tomorrow, Saturday, sunny and mild. High 72. Sunday, mostly sunny, high 80.

