Morning Headlines: Bill lowering training requirements for armed school staff approved... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 2nd:



Lawmakers approve bill to lower training requirements for armed school staff

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- A bill to allow Ohio teachers and school staff to carry firearms in schools with 24 hours of training is on its way Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature. House Bill 99 passed both chambers of the Republican-controlled General Assembly yesterday, mostly along party lines. Democrats opposed the measure, saying it sends the wrong message a week after the deadly school shooting at a Texas elementary school. Supporters said armed teachers will help deter school shootings. DeWine has said he will sign the bill into law.

Bill to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports passes Ohio House

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Ohio House Republicans tacked on an amendment banning transgender athletes from girls' sports to an unrelated education bill, then passed the measure late last night in a party-line vote. The legislation had enjoyed bipartisan support before the transgender ban amendment was added. Republicans say the ban is needed because without it, transgender women would have an unfair advantage in competitions. Democrats say the Ohio High School Athletic Association already has rules aimed at limiting such advantages. In its current form, the bill would require transgender female athletes to join male or co-ed teams.

To mark LGBTQ Pride, Cleveland Heights mayor proposes expanded leave

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland Heights' mayor used the city’s annual Pride Month celebration to outline plans to expand the city's parental leave policy to include all new parents, and not just expectant mothers. “That’s men, women, people who are nonbinary, trans men and trans women all need the same respect when bringing a child into a home,” Mayor Kahlil Seren said. He outlined his proposal and a plan to ban so-called “conversion therapy” as part of the city's LGBTQ Pride Month celebration. The city does not have a cost estimate for the expanded parental leave policy.

Poll: Whaley far behind DeWine in governor’s race

(The Columbus Dispatch) -- A new poll shows Democrat and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley faces an uphill battle in her campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in Ohio's gubernatorial race. In the USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll, 45% of likely voters support DeWine, while about 30% support Whaley. The 75-year-old DeWine's many years of public service are helping him. The poll found nearly one in three likely voters has never heard of Whaley.

Scattered outages remain following Wednesday’s thunderstorms

(Ideastream Public Media) - Scattered outages remain across Northeast Ohio following strong storms yesterday. FirstEnergy reported 1,163 customers in Portage County and 890 customers in Lorain County were without power as of 8 a.m. As many as 18,000 customers were without electricity at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Guardians sweep Royals with 4-0 victory, Pilkington gets first big league win

(AP) – The Cleveland Guardians blanked the Kansas City Royals, 4-0, to complete a three-game sweep. Rookie Konnor Pilkington got his first win in the majors. He struck out eight in five innings. His teammates celebrated by showering Pilkington with beer.

Weather: Scattered showers midday

(National Weather Service) – A chance of scattered showers until 12 p.m. Mostly cloudy. High 67. Tonight, mostly clear skies. Cool. Low 50. Tomorrow, sunny and mild. High 74.

