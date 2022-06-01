Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 1st:



With COVID-19 cases rising, Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate

Bill to allow schools to arm teachers draws strong opposition

MetroHealth trauma workers show support for doctors, nurses, in Uvalde, Texas

Body of teen recovered from Lake Erie, man still missing

Eight new police officers for Canton

Six indicted in torture, murder of Alisha Pointer

Cleveland attorney, advocate for the disabled Jeff Friedman dies at 74

Browns QB Watson faces new accusations of sexual misconduct

Austin Hedges hits 3-run homer in Guardians’ 8-3 win over Royals

Cavs hire Luke Walton as Assistant Coach

Showers, possibly severe T-storms, this afternoon

With COVID-19 cases rising, Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cuyahoga County begins a new mask mandate today, due to rising COVID-19 cases. County executive Armond Budish signed an order requiring all visitors and employees to wear masks while inside county buildings, regardless of their vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cuyahoga County has a high rate of community spread, joining Lorain County in that category.

Bill to allow schools to arm teachers draws strong opposition

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- A bill to allow Ohio school districts to decide whether to arm teachers and staff, and what kind of training they should get, is scheduled for a full vote today in the Ohio Senate. House Bill 99 passed a Senate committee despite strong opposition from nearly 150 people. It was the first hearing on the legislation since March and the first since the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The bill has already cleared the Ohio House of Representatives.

MetroHealth trauma workers show support for doctors, nurses, in Uvalde, Texas

(WOIO-TV) -- MetroHealth trauma unit workers are showing their support for doctors and nurses treating victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. They sent care packages and handwritten letters. Trauma medical director Dr. Jeff Claridge said these tragedies have a lasting impact on doctors and nurses. He treated victims of the school shooting at Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio in 2012.

Body of teen recovered from Lake Erie, man still missing

(WJW-TV) -- A 15-year-old boy has died after disappearing underwater in Lake Erie and a 21-year-old man remains missing in the waters off Lorain's Lakeview Beach. The U-S Coast Guard pulled the teen out of the lake around 10 p.m. last night, three-and-a-half hours after a 911 call reporting the teen had gone under. Authorities say the man swam out to help him and also went under. Divers will continue their search efforts for the man this morning.

Eight new police officers for Canton

(CantonRep.com) -- Canton has added eight new police officers. They were sworn in yesterday. Their hiring came after the city increased the starting pay for officers last fall to $51,500. Cities nationwide have struggled to hire police officers. The mayor and police chief say the pay increase has helped with recruitment and retention.

Six indicted in torture, murder of Alisha Pointer

(WEWS-TV) -- A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted six people in connection with the torture and murder of a 21-year-old woman in East Cleveland last year. Prosecutors say the six kidnapped, tortured and killed Alisha Pointer because they thought she had information about a suspect in another crime.

Cleveland attorney, advocate for the disabled Jeff Friedman dies at 74

(WKYC-TV) -- Jeff Friedman, a prominent Northeast Ohio personal injury attorney, has died. He was 74. Friedman was managing partner of Friedman, Domiano & Smith. He also served as an advocate for the seriously injured. Friedman was confined to a wheelchair as the result of a car accident when he was 17.

Browns QB Watson faces new accusations of sexual misconduct

(AP) -- Another massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Her legal action raises the total number of women accusing him of sexual misconduct to 23. Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

Austin Hedges hits 3-run homer in Guardians’ 8-3 win over Royals

(MLB.com) -- The Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals, 8-3, at Progressive Field. Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer. Cleveland rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs. Slugger José Ramírez drew two intentional walks in the first three innings, a rarity in the majors. Since 1974, only nine players have been issued walks in the first two innings of a game. They include Ramírez and Guardians skipper Terry Francona in 1984.

Cavs hire Luke Walton as Assistant Coach

(NBA.com) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff. Walton spent nine years playing for the Lakers and won two NBA titles. “We are very excited to add someone of Luke’s caliber and championship DNA to our coaching staff,” said Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman in a statement.

Showers, possibly severe T-storms, this afternoon

(National Weather Service) -- Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop ahead of a cold front that sweeps into the region this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the main threat is damaging winds and hail. High 85. Tonight. mostly cloudy and cooler. Low 56.