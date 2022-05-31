Morning Headlines: Maple Heights police fatally shoot suspect... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 31st:



Maple Heights police fatally shoot drive-by shooting suspect

Two students in Lorain County arrested for school threats

WWII seaman from Cleveland declared “buried at sea”

State legislative leaders seek way to pay for Aug. 2 legislative primary

Homers by Giménez, Ramírez, lead Guardians to 7-3 victory over Royals

Weather: Sunny and hot, severe T-storms possible Wednesday

Maple Heights police fatally shoot drive-by shooting suspect

(WEWS-TV) - The Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) is investigating a deadly shooting involved police from the suburb of Maple Heights. The CDP said its officers were called to the scene of the shooting in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood early Monday morning. They say Maple Heights police had chased a suspect in a drive-by shooting to East 93rd Street and Buckeye Road. They say a Maple Heights police officer shot and wounded the suspect, 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings. He later died at a local hospital.

Two students in Lorain County arrested for school threats

(WOIO-TV) -- Two students in Lorain County are accused of making threats against their schools. Wellington police arrested a Wellington high school student Monday after the teen made a threat against the school. Police say the student and family are cooperating. In Grafton, a student at Midview East Intermediate School was arrested after making a shooting threat. The district superintendent says they don't know at this time if the threat was credible. There will be an increased police presence at the school today.

WWII seaman from Cleveland declared “buried at sea”

(Cleveland.com) -- A Cleveland soldier who died during the sinking of the USS Indianapolis near the end of World War II has been declared "buried at sea." The U.S. Navy announced the change in status for Seaman 2nd Class Albert Raymond Kelly of Cleveland, SSML3 Anthony Sudano of Niles, Ohio and 11 other sailors last week. They were previously considered "unaccounted for." The Indianapolis was sunk by two Japanese torpedoes on July 30, 1945, two weeks before the end of the war. Of the 1,195 crewmen aboard, only 316 survived. The sinking of the cruiser resulted in the greatest loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the U.S. Navy.

State legislative leaders seek way to pay for Aug. 2 legislative primary

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Republican legislative leaders are debating how to finance the Aug. 2 primary for Ohio House and Senate districts. It's estimated to cost $20 million. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said the money will not be coming from federal COVID-19 aid, as he had suggested a few weeks ago. A federal court on Friday set the primary date and imposed legislative district maps that were previously deemed unconstitutional gerrymanders after the state and the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to resolve their redistricting impasse.

Homers by Giménez, Ramírez, lead Guardians to 7-3 victory over Royals

(AP) -- Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-3 win over the injury-riddled Kansas City Royals. José Ramírez hit his 13th homer and drove in three more runs for the Guardians, raising his major league-leading total to 51 RBIs.

Weather: Sunny and hot, severe T-storms possible Wednesday

(National Weather Service) -- Sunny and hot. High of 90 in Akron, 93 in Cleveland. Rain, with strong thunderstorms possible, Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s.

