Jennifer Carlson: Ohio’s Vision: Be the Best Place to Age in the Nation

This presentation was originally recorded on May 19, 2022.

About the Presentation:

Ohio is an aging state. Explore Ohio’s plan to take on ageism, eliminate disparities and inequities among older Ohioans, and create a state where Ohioans live longer, healthier lives with dignity and autonomy.

About the Speaker:

Jennifer Carlson is the Ohio Department of Aging’s Assistant Director. In the role, she drives the development of innovative policy and programs to improve the health, wellness, and safety of older Ohioans. Carlson also serves as chief advisor to the department’s director, Ursel J. McElroy.

Carlson previously served as the associate vice president for Government Affairs at The Ohio State University Office of Health Sciences. While at the university, she managed policy and government relations for the health system, including the Wexner Medical Center and the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, seven health science colleges, and health-related research centers.

A well-known and respected expert in health policy development and advocacy, Carlson has held various leadership positions throughout her 31 years of government experience. Most notably, she served as chief of staff to former Lt. Governor Maureen O’Connor and chief policy advisor over five cabinet agencies for former Governor Bob Taft. She was executive director of Ohio’s first blue ribbon Commission to Reform Medicaid, and director of federal relations and health policy for former Attorney General Betty Montgomery.

