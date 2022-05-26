Morning Headlines: Missing woman’s body found in Slavic Village house...and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 26th:



Missing woman’s body found in Slavic Village house

Lake Catholic issues findings, discipline in swastika incident

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state district maps for a fifth time, setting up federal court intervention

Ohio GOP lawmakers take action to put noncitizen voting ban on November ballot

15-year-old Akron boy killed in shooting identified

Horrigan condemns Texas shooting, calls for gun reforms

QB Watson practices with Browns as legal storm continues

Quantrill comes up short in duel as Astros edge Guardians, 2-1

Weather: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms, downpours possible

Missing woman’s body found in Slavic Village house

(WEWS-TV) -- A Cleveland woman who had been missing for nearly four days was found dead inside a home in Slavic Village. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the body as that of 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton. Cleveland police found her body inside a house near East 54th Street and Fleet Avenue. Hamilton was last seen on surveillance camera video at a Terminal Tower parking lot with an unidentified man.

Lake Catholic issues findings, discipline in swastika incident

(WEWS-TV) -- Lake Catholic High School said the lacrosse player seen with a swastika on his right calf at a recent tournament with Orange High School did not ink the swastika himself and did not know it was there until others pointed it out to him. Lake Catholic said its investigation found another student, a senior, drew the anti-Semitic image on his palm and transferred to the boy's leg and to two other players’ arms. That student must complete community service assignments and take classes on Jewish heritage before he'll get his diploma.

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state district maps for a fifth time, setting up federal court intervention

(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Supreme Court invalidated the latest proposal for new state legislative districts, but the map is likely to go into effect anyway. The map, known as Map 3, was resubmitted by the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission even though the state’s highest court had rejected that version two months ago as an illegal partisan gerrymander. A federal court has said it will impose Map 3 and set an Aug. 2 primary for Ohio House and Senate races if the state didn’t resolve its redistricting impasse by May 28.

Ohio GOP lawmakers take action to put noncitizen voting ban on November ballot

(U.S.News & World Report) -- A proposed constitutional amendment that would expressly ban non-citizens from voting in local elections cleared the Ohio House of Representatives, just one week after it was introduced. It now goes to the Ohio Senate. Republican state lawmakers are acting swiftly on the measure to get it on the ballot for this fall's high-stakes midterm elections. Noncitizens cannot vote in state and federal elections, but some cities have started to allow legally documented, voting-age noncitizens to cast ballots in local races.

15-year-old Akron boy killed in shooting identified

(Cleveland.com) -- The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 15-year-old boy shot and killed Tuesday during a fight outside a home in Akron. Jerry Davis died of a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police say at least two other people were involved in the incident. They say they are searching for a "person of interest," but no arrests have been made.

Horrigan condemns Texas shooting, calls for gun reforms

(Ideastream Public Media) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is calling on state and federal lawmakers to pass “common-sense gun laws” in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Horrigan said the country “needs to wake the hell up and realize it has a gun problem.” In his statement, Horrigan noted Tuesday’s shooting of the 15-year-old boy.

QB Watson practices with Browns as legal storm continues

(AP) -- Quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared relaxed and in good form during the Cleveland Browns' latest voluntary workout session, despite the ongoing legal issues he faces over allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson could face disciplinary actions if the NFL's investigation concludes he violated the league's personal conduct policy. He is facing civil lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Quantrill comes up short in duel as Astros edge Guardians, 2-1

(MLB.com) -- The Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians, 2-1, taking their three-game series at Minute Maid Park. Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill had a quality start, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings, but his teammates did not provide him with any run support. Houston's Cristian Javier shut down Cleveland's lineup. He tied a career-high nine strikeouts and held the Guardians to three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Weather: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms, downpours possible

(National Weather Service) -- Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms moving in late this afternoon and evening. High 81. Tonight, showers and storms. Some could bring heavy rain and damaging winds. Rainfall totals of nearly an inch possible. Low 63.

