Morning Headlines: Mother of “Geauga’s Child” learns sentence today...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 24th:



Mother of “Geauga’s Child” learns sentence today

Orange Board of Ed condemns swastika at recent athletic event

Lake Catholic lacrosse coach resigns after player takes field with swastika on leg last week

Cleveland City Council approves higher fines for off-road vehicles driving on city streets

Vote on Cleveland’s property tax overhaul delayed

Girl killed in Cleveland drive-by shooting identified

Longtime public servant Bill Denihan has died

Ramírez has HR, 4-RBI night in Guardians’ 6-1 victory over Astros

Weather: Warming up midweek, with rain

Mother of “Geauga’s Child” learns sentence today

(WOIO-TV) -- The mother of the murdered infant known as "Geauga's Child" faces sentencing today. Gail Ritchey was found guilty by a jury in April of murdering her son by abandoning the child shortly after he was born in a wooded area of Thompson Township in 1993. The hearing in Geauga County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Orange Board of Ed condemns swastika at recent athletic event

(Cleveland.com) -- Members of the Orange Board of Education spoke out against the swastika worn by an opponent in Orange's boys’ lacrosse game against Lake Catholic High School last week. Several members at Monday night’s regular meeting said it wasn’t the first time Orange student-athletes have been subjected to hateful speech and racial slurs. Superintendent Lynn Campbell gave an update on the school’s investigation. He said the district has collected statements from witnesses to the incidents at the match. He said school officials have also met with the Lake Catholic student who had the swastika painted on his calf.

Lake Catholic lacrosse coach resigns after player takes field with swastika on leg last week

(WKYC-TV) -- The head coach of Lake Catholic High School’s boy's lacrosse team has resigned, a week after a player took the field in a game against Orange High School with a swastika painted on his right calf. Chris Hastings confirmed his resignation to WKYC-TV. He said he arrived late to the competition, and his assistant coach started the game for him. He said he didn't know about the swastika until Orange's coach mentioned it. Hastings said the assistant coach also resigned.

Cleveland City Council approves higher fines for off-road vehicles driving on city streets

(Ideastream Public Media) – Cleveland City Council voted in favor of increased penalties for those driving all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes illegally on city streets. The fine will now be $1,000. Anyone who takes part in trick riding or blocking intersections so other riders can perform stunts will also face a $1,000 fine. Previous penalties were as low as $50. Council’s action comes two days after a city-led crackdown on illegal all-terrain vehicles led to 15 felony arrests.

Vote on Cleveland’s property tax overhaul delayed

(Ideastream Public Media) – Cleveland City Council is facing a time crunch to take action on Mayor Justin Bibb's overhaul of Cleveland's property tax abatement program. The current policy expires on June 4. Council was to vote on the revised program Monday, but Council president Blaine Griffin tabled the vote after discrepancies were found in the language of the ordinance. Council will not hold a meeting next Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday. Griffin said he will call a special meeting to pass the new policy.

Girl killed in Cleveland drive-by shooting identified

(WEWS-TV) -- Authorities have identified the 14-year-old girl who died after being struck during a drive-by shooting outside her home. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said Abebreanna Jackson was shot in the head. Police say she was in bed at a home in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood late Sunday when a vehicle pulled up and occupants inside the car fired shots at the house. No arrests have been made.

Longtime public servant Bill Denihan has died

(WKYC-TV) – Longtime public servant Bill Denihan has died. His wife Mary announced it on his Facebook page. He was 85. Denihan had a 42-year career in public service. He most recently served as CEO of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County. He was acting Cleveland Police Chief and the city’s Public Safety Director. Denihan also held top positions in the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio’s State Employee Relations Board.

Ramírez has HR, 4-RBI night in Guardians’ 6-1 victory over Astros

(MLB.com) -- Slugger José Ramírez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros Monday night at Minute Maid Park. He had four RBIs for the night. Ramírez leads the league in RBIs with 41 so far this season.

Weather: Warming up midweek, with rain

(National Weather Service) – Mostly sunny today. High 68 in Cleveland, 73 in Akron. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low 55. Tomorrow, Wednesday, mostly sunny. High 81.

