Morning Headlines: Local health officials downplaying monkeypox concerns... and more stories

Monday, May 23rd



Local health officials: monkeypox not a global threat like COVID-19

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Local health officials say the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. and Europe is unlikely to turn into a pandemic. University Hospital’s Dr. Amy Edwards told told Ideastream the virus is not highly contagious, the way other pox viruses like chickenpox and smallpox are. Cleveland Clinic Dr. Frank Esper said monkeypox is much harder to spread than COVID-19. “This is unlikely to become a global problem,” Esper said. President Joe Biden, who a day ago said monkeypox was "something "to be concerned about," said today during his visit to Japan that it does not rise to the level of concern that existed with COVID-19.

Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn’t rise to level of COVID-19

(AP) – A day after he said the monkeypox virus was something “to be concerned about,” President Joe Biden said the virus doesn’t “rise to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19.” Speaking in Tokyo, Biden said he did not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures. Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa. But as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the U.S.

CDC: Ashtabula, Lorain, seeing “high” levels of COVID-19

(WKYC-TV) -- Ashtabula and Lorain counties are now seeing high community levels of the coronavirus, according to the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. At that level, health officials recommend wearing masks while in indoor public spaces. Among other Northeast Ohio counties, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties are listed as having a medium level of coronavirus in the community. Stark, Summit and Medina counties are rated as having low levels of the disease.

15 people arrested in off-road vehicle crackdown in Cleveland

(WKYC-TV) – The first day of a new initiative to crack down on illegal off-road vehicles in Cleveland yielded results. Authorities say they made 15 felony arrests, issued 30 citations and confiscated 15 vehicles Saturday. Operation ‘Wheels Down’ Cleveland is a joint effort by Cleveland Police, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to keep all-terrain vehicles off of city streets.

Cleveland councilman wants FirstEnergy’s name off Browns’ stadium

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The chairman of Cleveland City Council’s public utilities committee wants FirstEnergy's name removed off of the Browns' stadium. Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy is sponsoring a resolution urging the utility to give up its naming rights because of its involvement in a $60 million federal corruption case centered on House Bill 6, the state's nuclear power plant bailout. The utility bought the naming rights in 2013 for a reported $102 million over 17 years.

Tigers beat Guardians, 4-2

(MLB.com) -- The Cleveland Guardians fell to the Detroit Tigers, 4-2, at Progressive Field, despite a good showing by starter Shane Bieber. The Guardian's ace struck out a season-high 10 batters in seven innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits. Bieber hasn't won a game since April 20.

Report: DE Clowney re-signs with Browns for 2022 season

(AP) -- The Associated Press is reporting that free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. A person familiar with the deal told the AP Clowney has agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract.

Weather: Cloudy, dry and cooler

(National Weather Service) – Cooler temperatures today than near-90 degree highs last Friday and Saturday. Mostly cloudy, high 63. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low 46. Rain forecast for Wednesday.

