Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Summit County

Summit County Public Health is offering walk-in clinics at various locations this week and again in June, according to a health department media release.

The clinics will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters, the release said. The clinics are for people ages 5 and over and no appointments are needed.

The schedule is as follows:

May 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Akron Metro Pfaff Transit Center, 631 S. Broadway St. in Akron

June 6, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ellet CLC, 309 Wolf Avenue in Akron

June 7, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barberton Farmers’ Market in downtown Barberton

June 8, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nordonia High School, 8006 Bedford Rd. in Macedonia

June 9, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Glover CLC, 935 Hammel St. in Akron

June 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Akron Metro Pfaff Transit Center, 631 S. Broadway St. in Akron

Also, the Autism Society of Greater Akron has announced it will host a disability accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their annual Autism Fun Walk and Family Resource Fair, according to a media release.

The fair will be held at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St. in Akron. The vaccine clinic will be held indoors next to the Akron Children’s Museum.

The vaccine clinic is open to the public and patients do not have to register for the fun walk to get a shot. Clinic attendees can register to avoid waiting here. Walk-ins will also be accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

