Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court upholds ruling against traffic camera fines... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 20th:



Ohio Supreme Court ruling on traffic cameras prompts change in Newburgh Heights

Abortion ban trigger legislation prompts heated debate at Statehouse

Siblings ordered to pay $20k for cutting down Metroparks tree

Ohio State raising tuition for new undergrads

Body pulled from Lake Erie near Vermillion

Reds beat Guardians, 4-2, sweep Ohio Cup

Weather: Morning showers, afternoon heat

Ohio Supreme Court ruling on traffic cameras prompts change in Newburgh Heights

(WEWS-TV) -- The Cleveland suburb of Newburgh Heights has halted its traffic camera program, after the Ohio Supreme Court upheld a law that cuts state funding to cities by the amount they collect in traffic camera fines. Newburgh Heights and East Cleveland had challenged the 2019 law. They argued it violated their home rule powers. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, in a statement, said the Supreme Court's decision affirmed the right of the legislature to determine how to spend state money.

Abortion ban trigger legislation prompts heated debate at Statehouse

(WEWS-TV) – An Ohio House committee hearing on Republican lawmakers' latest attempt to restrict abortion drew heated arguments during the public comment period, despite a request from the committee's chairperson to maintain decorum. Yesterday was the first day for public testimony on House Bill 598. It would trigger a total ban on abortion in Ohio, with an exception for the life of the mother, if the U-S Supreme Court over turns Roe v. Wade.

Brother and sister ordered to pay $20k for cutting down Metroparks tree

(WKYC-TV) -- Two siblings have been ordered to pay $20,000 to Cleveland Metroparks for cutting down and selling a 200-year-old Black Walnut tree in Strongsville. Todd Jones and Laurel Hoffman pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley said the pair "purposefully destroyed invaluable park property for their own personal profit."

Ohio State raising tuition for new undergrads

(The Columbus Dispatch) -- Ohio State University is increasing tuition and fees for new students by 4.6%. The change, approved by the university's board of trustees, will bring the total cost per year for new undergrads to $12,485. That tuition will remain frozen for the next four years.

Body pulled from Lake Erie near Vermillion

(WOIO-TV) -- A body was pulled from Lake Erie near Vermillion last night. The Erie County coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

Reds beat Guardians, 4-2, sweep Ohio Cup

(MLB.com) -- Cal Quantrill had his best start of the season, but didn't get any backup from the Guardians' offense in Cleveland’s 4-2 loss to the Reds at Progressive Field. Quantrill allowed one run, a solo homer by Tyler Naquin, and five hits in seven innings. The victory for Cincinnati gave them their first sweep of their Northeast Ohio rivals since 2014.

Weather: Morning showers, afternoon heat

(National Weather Service ) -- A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms until 11 a.m. Then, mostly cloudy, breezy. High 90. Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Low 70. Another 90-degree day Saturday, with sunny skies.

