Morning Headlines: Ohio asks for federal help on infant formula shortage... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 19th:



Ohio asks for federal help on infant formula shortage

Whaley criticizes DeWine Administration on response to formula shortage

Ohio House delays vote on constitutional amendment to change bail laws

Construction company, owner, foreman, charged in Lakewood garage collapse

Raise makes Ohio State’s Ryan Day one of highest-paid college football coaches

Guardians, Reds, play today after last night’s rainout

Cavs’ Evan Mobley named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

Weather: Gradually clearing, warmer today, hot tomorrow

(Columbus Dispatch) -- The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has applied for waivers from the federal government to give low-income mothers more choices when selecting baby formula. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said those waivers will allow participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, more flexibility as certain baby formula brands remain in short supply. WIC sets strict guidelines on what brands and how much can be purchased at a time.

(Statehouse News Bureau) – Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee in Ohio’s gubernatorial race, is criticizing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for not acting more swiftly to help low-income families deal with the ongoing baby formula shortage. Whaley said other states applied for federal WIC waivers earlier. She said they’ve been available for three months.

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- The Republican leader of the Ohio House of Representatives has tabled a resolution that would require judges to consider public safety when setting bail for criminal suspects. Speaker Bob Cupp's (R-Lima) decision came just hours before the resolution was scheduled for a floor vote. Cupp said lawmakers needed more time to discuss the measure. It would strip the Ohio Supreme Court's ability to set rules on the amount and conditions of bail and give judges more leeway.

(WOIO-TV) -- A construction company is facing criminal charges in the wake of a parking garage collapse at the Marine Towers West apartment building last December in Lakewood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Atlas Masonry Restoration and Maintenance, the company's owner, and the foreman on a charge of inducing panic. County prosecutor Michael O'Malley says their poor decisions put hundreds of lives at risk. No one was hurt in the collapse.

(AP) -- Ohio State plans to hike Ryan Day’s annual salary to $9.5 million as part of a two-year contract extension that will put him among the nation’s highest-paid college football coaches. Day’s raise makes him the latest coach to crack $9 million per year, putting him in company with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. In three seasons, Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record, including 23-1 in the Big Ten.

(AP) – The Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds will play a matinee this afternoon, after steady rain postponed last night’s series finale at Progressive Field. Both teams pushed back their starters by one day. Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill will start against Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle. The Guardians have seen four games postponed at Progressive Field so far this season due to bad weather.

(Cleveland Cavaliers) – The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley has been named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. The 20-year-old forward/center is the 21st rookie in franchise history to earn the All-Rookie Team honors. He appeared in 69 games last year, all starts, and averaged 15.0 points on .508 shooting from the field in 33.8 minutes.

(National Weather Service) – Cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradually clearing. Warmer, high 78. Tonight, partly cloudy, slight chance of overnight showers. Low 64. Temperatures nearing 90 degrees on Friday.

