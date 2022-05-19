Fears of a recession rise, as markets plunge

This week’s troubling earning reports from large retailers, including Target and Walmart, have sent U.S. stocks plunging. Investors are worried about the health of the economy.

Are the Federal Reserve and the government doing enough to tame inflation and fight off the threat of recession? Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, weighs in.

