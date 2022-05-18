Morning Headlines: Lake Catholic lacrosse player seen with swastika on leg during match... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 18th:



(Cleveland.com) -- A Mentor Lake Catholic boys varsity lacrosse player was photographed with a swastika on his calf during a match with Orange High School in Pepper Pike on Monday night. Orange superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell says alumni and parents also reported a visitor used racial slurs toward the Orange team. Lake Catholic, in a statement, said it's aware of the "very serious" allegations and it is investigating.

Ohio principals vote down NIL proposal for prep school student athletes

(WOSU) -- High school athletes will not be able to sign endorsement deals and make money off their name, image and likeness, like their college counterparts. The Ohio High School Athletic Association said a majority of the principals of its member schools voted down the proposal by a wide margin, 538 to 254. Last year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing college athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness, joining more than a dozen other states in doing so.

Cleveland City Council seeks to limit property tax breaks for Airbnbs

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland City Council has added an amendment to Mayor Justin Bibb's proposed property tax changes to block Airbnbs and other short-term rentals from getting a property tax break. Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack, who represents Cleveland's popular Tremont and Ohio City neighborhoods, said tax abatements should not go to properties run as "party houses" by out-of-town landlords.

FirstEnergy overhauls board in fallout from HB 6 bribery scandal

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- FirstEnergy continues to feel the fallout from its involvement in the House Bill 6 nuclear power plant bailout scandal. Shareholders voted to replace six members of the Akron-based utility's board of directors. The move was part of a settlement in a lawsuit between FirstEnergy shareholders and the company’s executives. FirstEnergy has admitted it bribed public officials in order to win approval for HB 6 which became law in 2019.

Reds edge Guardians in wild, 5-4, extra innings victory

(AP) -- The Cleveland Guardians lost an extra-inning nail biter to the Cincinnati Reds, falling 5-4 in ten innings at Progressive Field. Cleveland's Owen Miller tied the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. But Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin could not finish off the Reds, issuing a third straight walk to Mike Moustakas to force the go-ahead run. Rookie reliever Alexis Díaz struck out Cleveland star José Ramírez with the bases loaded for the final out and his first save.

Cleveland Cavaliers get No. 14 pick in draft lottery

(Cleveland Cavaliers) – The Cleveland Cavaliers drew the No. 14 pick in the upcoming draft in the NBA’s draft lottery in Chicago. The team finished the 2021-2022 season with a 44-38 record and a 0.5% chance of getting the No. 1 pick.

Weather: Showers by late afternoon

(National Weather Service) - Turning cloudy, with showers developing late this afternoon and evening. High 64. Tonight, showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm. Low 59.

