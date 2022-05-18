Abortion is front and center in New Hampshire U.S. Senate race

Abortion has become a hot-button issue in elections across the country, including in a key U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan is hoping for a strong turnout from her base, now that a leaked draft opinion shows that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to upend Roe v. Wade.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.