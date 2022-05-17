Morning Headlines: Documents show Lax vetting of three lateral hires by Cleveland Police...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 17th:



Documents reveal lax vetting of three lateral hires by Cleveland Police

LaRose supports Vance, despite “Great Replacement” comments

Akron City Council condemns racist shooting in Buffalo

Cuyahoga County Council committees pass ARPA spending

Lorain County sees spike in drug overdoses, issues alert

Airbnb owners speak up in favor of short-term rentals before Lorain council

Woman says Cavs guard Rajon Rondo threatened her life

Browns QB Watson to meet with NFL reps in Texas

Weather: Sunny, with rain on the way

Documents reveal lax vetting of three lateral hires by Cleveland Police

(Ideastream Public Media) -- A review of documents by Ideastream Public Media is shedding new light on how Cleveland Police failed to vet the hiring of three officers who came from other police forces. The monitor overseeing Cleveland's police reforms criticized the hires in January. Application materials show one, a former police officer with the Cleveland Clinic, had called in a fake bomb threat to the hospital where he worked during a conflict with a colleague. The officer, Timothy Wright, also was reprimanded for sexually harassing a colleague. All three lateral hires were not screened for their use of force histories or any drug or steroid use. The city's law director did not dispute the issues. He said the police department is no longer doing lateral hires.

LaRose supports Vance, despite “Great Replacement” comments

(Statehouse News Bureau) – Ohio’s top elections official said he is still supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, despite Vance’s comments expressing the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory that Democrats are bringing in non-white immigrants to “replace” white voters. The suspect in the deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo was allegedly motived to kill Black people due to the “Great Replacement.” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the conspiracy theory is “sick and racist.” But he said he still thinks Vance is the “right person for the job.” Vance is running a campaign ad saying President Joe Biden is running an open border policy which has “more Democrat voters pouring into this country.”

Akron City Council condemns racist shooting in Buffalo

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Akron City Council unanimously passed a resolution condemning the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo that killed ten people, mostly Black, and injured three others. The nonbinding resolution calls on state and federal lawmakers to pass stricter gun restrictions.

Cuyahoga County Council committees pass ARPA spending

(Cleveland.com) -- Cuyahoga County Council is on track to approve spending plans for part of its allocation of $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic stimulus money. The community development committee approved $2.5 million to stabilize Irishtown Bend, along the Cuyahoga River, and $19.4 million for improving broadband access. The economic development committee approved $9 million in workforce development. The allocations will go before the full council for approval.

Lorain County sees spike in drug overdoses, issues alert

(WEWS-TV) -- The Lorain County Health Department has issued a "drug anomaly" alert after 10 people overdosed in a span of 24 hours. It's the third overdose anomaly so far this month, and the fifth since May 2021. Health commissioner Mark Adams is warning the public against buying pills sold on the street as Adderall, Xanax or oxycodone, saying the pills are likely fake and laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Airbnb owners speak up in favor of short-term rentals before Lorain council

(Chronicle-Telegram) – Two Airbnb operators appeared before Lorain City Council in support of short-term rentals. They told councilmembers at council’s meeting on Monday how they've invested in their properties and have had few problems. Council is considering regulations for short-term rentals to keep them from becoming nuisance properties. Any action by council could be superseded by the state. Lawmakers are considering House Bill 563, which would block local regulations on Airbnbs, Vrbos and other short-term home rentals.

Woman says Cavs guard Rajon Rondo threatened her life

(AP) -- A Louisville woman claims Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo became enraged during a confrontation last week, brandished a gun and threatened to kill her. Ashley Bachelor, Rondo’s former partner and mother of his two children, filed for an emergency protective order on Friday. The NBA says it's aware of the report and is gathering more information.

Browns QB Watson to meet with NFL reps in Texas

(AP) – A source familiar with the situation tells the Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas this week as they continue their investigation into whether he violated the league's personal conduct policy. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists. who have accused him of sexual misconduct. The NFL declined comment, saying the investigation is ongoing. CBS Sports first reported the story.

Weather: Sunny, with rain on the way

(National Weather Service) -- Plenty of sunshine today. High 65. Tonight, partly cloudy. Low 47. Tomorrow, a chance of showers in the afternoon, with showers likely in the evening. High 64.

